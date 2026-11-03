The group's co-founder Huda Ammori is lodging a legal bid against the Government’s decision to ban the group under anti-terrorism laws to the UK’s highest court.

Expressing support for the group is an offence under the Terrorism Act after it was proscribed, with the court told more than 3,000 people have been arrested since the ban. Picture: Kristian Buus/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Fewer than 1% of Palestine Action’s direct action protests over a five-year period met the definition of terrorism, the Supreme Court is preparing to be told.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The group's co-founder Huda Ammori is lodging a legal bid against the Government’s decision to ban the group under anti-terrorism laws to the UK’s highest court. Ms Ammori previously took on the then-home secretary Yvette Cooper’s 2025 decision to ban the group at the High Court, with three judges finding in February that it was unlawful. But the decision was overturned by five Court of Appeal judges in June, which found the ban was lawful and a “justified and proportionate” interference with freedom of expression rights. The case is set to be considered by five Supreme Court justices at a two-day hearing beginning on Wednesday. Read more: Human rights lawyer, 94, among more than 300 arrested outside US embassy after supporting Palestine Action Read more: Police assessing post by wife of Andy Burnham's national security adviser over support for banned Palestine Action

Huda Ammori, Co-founder of Palestine Action is lodging a legal bid against the Government’s decision to ban the group under anti-terrorism laws to the UK’s highest court. Picture: SOPA Images/Getty

Raza Husain KC, who is representing Ms Ammori, said in a written appeal that only three out of 385 actions carried out by Palestine Action over a five-year period were assessed as meeting the definition of terrorism under part of the Terrorism Act. He continued: “This was solely on the basis that they involved ‘serious damage to property’. “In other words, the Home Secretary’s advisors assessed that less than 1% of Palestine Action’s direct action protest activities over five years fell within a definition of terrorism.” Mr Husain said the ban has led to “the total destruction of a protest group which enjoyed widespread support from across civil society”. Expressing support for the group is an offence under the Terrorism Act after it was proscribed, with the court told more than 3,000 people have been arrested since the ban.

Ammori has taken the appeal to the UK Supreme Court. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty

The barrister continued: “Even allowing appropriate deference to the Home Secretary’s assessment of national security interests, the impact of proscription does not come close to being justified as a proportionate interference with fundamental freedoms of expression and association.” Mr Husain later said that Palestine Action is the first of 98 proscribed organisations to be banned exclusively for causing serious damage to property “with no suggestion that it advocated serious violence against the person”. The Home Office is opposing the appeal. In written submissions Sir James Eadie KC, for the Home Office, said the Court of Appeal had rejected Ms Ammori’s attempt to portray Palestine Action as a “non-violent direct action protest group”. He said: “The principles applied by the Court of Appeal in allowing the Secretary of State’s appeal were long-standing, settled, and orthodox.

In written submissions Sir James Eadie KC, for the Home Office, said the Court of Appeal had rejected Ms Ammori’s attempt to portray Palestine Action as a 'non-violent direct action protest group'. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty