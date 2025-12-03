Football fans' fears of overpriced World Cup tickets have been eased slightly after FIFA distanced itself from using dynamic pricing for the upcoming tournament in North America.

But organisers say they have ring-fenced tickets at set prices for 'genuine' England and Scotland fans, with prices starting at £45 in the group stages.

Concerns had been raised that supporters would have to part with hundreds of pounds to attend each game at the 2026 World Cup if the sport's governing body used the controversial pricing model.

It will come as a relief to international football match-goers, who will be looking ahead to Friday's tournament draw in Washington DC.

Donald Trump is expected to be attendance as teams find out where and when they will be playing next summer.

FIFA said in a statement: "FIFA can confirm ringfenced allocations are being set aside for specific fan categories, as has been the case at previous FIFA World Cups.

"These allocations will be set at a fixed price for the duration of the next ticket sales phase.

"The ringfenced allocations include tickets reserved for supporters of the Participating Member Associations (PMAs), who will be allocated 8% of the tickets for each match in which they take part, including all conditional knockout stage matches."

Once the draw is completed, the ring-fenced tickets will go on sale from December 11 to January 13.

During this period, tickets will be sold at a fixed price to each nation's supporters clubs through a random selection draw.

For those buying tickets through general admission, prices rise sharply into the hundreds - including £400 for the United States’ opening fixture.

Further down the line, tickets for the final could cost people as much as £5,094.

Next summer's World Cup will be the biggest ever, with a record 48 teams competing in 104 matches across USA, Canada and Mexico.

Ireland, Northern Ireland and Wales could also still qualify.

Fluctuated pricing made headlines last summer when Oasis were criticised for using it when fans went to buy tickets for their reunion shows in the UK and Ireland, with some paying close to £350 per ticket - around £200 more than advertised.

Defending its use of the system, FIFA said: "The pricing model adopted for FIFA World Cup 26 reflects the existing market practice for major entertainment and sporting events within our hosts on a daily basis, soccer included," FIFA's statement continued.

"This is also a reflection of the treatment of the secondary market for tickets, which has a distinct legal treatment than in many other parts of the world. We are focused on ensuring fair access to our game for existing but also prospective fans."