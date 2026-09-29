Fifa has accused European football chiefs of 'harassment' targeting head Gianni Infantino, accusing them of a ‘misinformation campaign’ linked to collapsed World Cup buyout plans.

Fifa launched the extraordinary attack on Uefa, Europe's footballing association, with a filing in the American courts stating it would have been a “dereliction of duty” if Infantino had not explored the Fifa's World Clup buyout proposal.

Plans for Fifa Forward Enterprise (Ffe), the Kushner-led enterprise involved in the investment, to invest in global tournaments were ultimately abandoned after the plan was rejected by Uefa.

The European organisation threatened to boycott the tournament, alongside two other continental confederations.

The filing was made in the District Court of South Florida, where Fifa is opposing a motion by Uefa for the disclosure of documents related to Ffe.

The claim rejects any suggestion that Infantino stood to gain personally from Ffe, adding that the proposal would have needed ratification from Fifa’s 211 member national associations as well as the Fifa Council.

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