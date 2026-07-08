"FIFA will analyse the decision before deciding on next steps in coordination with the relevant stakeholders."

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with the Kaliningrad region governor in Moscow on July 2, 2026. Picture: Gavriil Grigorov / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

FIFA will discuss lifting the ban on Russian teams competing in international matches, following in the footsteps of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which dropped its suspension on Tuesday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Russian teams were banned from competing in international competitions by UEFA and FIFA after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. But, following the decision by the IOC, FIFA will now have discussions to decide whether or not to allow the country's teams to compete. "FIFA has been made aware of the decision taken by the IOC to provisionally lift the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee," a spokesperson said. "FIFA will analyse the decision before deciding on next steps in coordination with the relevant stakeholders." Read more: Russia cleared to rejoin Olympics after three-year ban following full-scale invasion of Ukraine Read more: Fifa boss urged to quit as Trump red card intervention sparks World Cup crisis

The Russian Olympic Committee was suspended by the IOC in October 2023 for recognising regional Olympic councils in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine — Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. The IOC said on Tuesday its executive board had lifted that suspension, which will see Russian athletes back in many international competitions including LA28 Olympic qualifiers, but had not yet decided whether Russia could display its flag and colours or have its anthem played at the Games. "We don't condone any wars, including this one. We will continue to support Ukraine like we have since this started. But I don't believe athletes should pay the price," IOC President Kirsty Coventry told a press conference. "We don't want to hold athletes accountable for the actions of their government."

Russian Sports Minister Degtyarev makes statements in Moscow. Picture: Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images

The decision marks the latest step by the IOC to ease Russia's return to international sport after urging federations in December to readmit Russian and Belarusian youth athletes (under-23s). "We made it clear that all athletes had the possibility to compete at the Olympic Games. This is what this decision speaks to. It allows Russian athletes to take part in sports competitions. We thought it was really important for athletes to have that possibility," Coventry said. Russian sports minister Mikhail Degtyarev said the IOC's decision should clear the way for Russian athletes to make a full return to the international sporting stage. "Our country's return to the Olympic family is a green light for international federations to reinstate all our athletes," Degtyarev said.

Russian athletes competed as neutrals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games. But there was criticism, with Ukraine's foreign ministry calling the decision 'troubling' and urging countries hosting competitions to uphold a ban on Russian state symbols. Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, who was disqualified from the 2026 Winter Olympics over a helmet carrying a message about Ukraine, told Reuters the IOC's decision was “absolutely shameful”. Athlete-led advocacy group Global Athlete and FairSport said the decision showed little accountability by the IOC amid an ongoing conflict. "This decision represents a fundamental departure from the principles of Olympism. By welcoming Russia back into the Olympic fold despite its history of state-sponsored doping and its ongoing war against Ukraine, the IOC has chosen to rewrite, to lower, its own standards for stakeholder accountability," they said in a joint statement. The decision, however, is unlikely to trigger a full participation of Russian athletes across all sports, with many international federations still maintaining separate bans for them.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks while visiting one of the command posts of the Joint Group of the Russian Forces, in an undisclosed location. Picture: Russian Presidential Press Service via AP

The World Athletics Council last week reaffirmed its decision to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competition, four years after it initially imposed sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. World Athletics voted to end its eight-year doping ban of the Russian Athletics Federation in 2023 but the separate ban over the invasion of Ukraine has kept out their athletes. Several other international federations have similar suspensions in place. Asked whether the IOC's decision could lead to a fragmented participation of Russian athletes ahead of the LA Olympics, Coventry said: "We don't foresee any patchwork." Olympic qualifying events have already taken place for some sports with most kicking off their qualifiers later in 2026 and 2027. The IOC had said in imposing its ban in 2023 that Russia recognising regional Olympic councils in occupied parts of Ukraine violated the Olympic Charter and the territorial integrity of Ukraine’s Olympic Committee.

Sergei Tetiukhin of Russia carries the flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images