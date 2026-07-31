The Asian Football Confederation is the latest body to join the boycott, joining North American and European football confederations in rejecting spin-off proposals

Prime Minister Andy Burnham speaking during a visit to a family centre in Sheffield as he spoke on Fifa. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Andy Burnham has insisted Fifa boss Gianni Infantino is "the wrong man to lead the organisation," after plans to sell-off competitions, including the World Cup, to outside investors emerged.

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino is under increasing pressure over his position. Picture: Getty

It comes amid widespread international pushback over the sell-off, with Fifa later revealing that Thrive Eternal – a company founded by Joshua Kushner, the brother of United States President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner – had been earmarked as the leader of the investor group. The investment plans to raise over $4bn (£3bn) by selling off football’s showpiece event. But despite growing condemnation over Infantino's proposals, Fifa stood firm, as it was revealed the consultation process over the proposed sell-off of competitions, including the World Cup, had been brought forward. The third-party investment plans come ahead of the Women's World Cup tournament in two years' time - a growing market for Fifa and an enticing financial prospect for potential stakeholders. It has also been suggested that the plans could see Infantino drafted in as head of the new investment organisation, allowing him to continue his involvement in football after his terms as Fifa president lapses. The Fifa head is up for re-election later this year, with Canadian football chief Victor Montagliani now preparing to run against Infantino.

Fifa deal with investors has led to a backlash among football fans. Picture: Alamy

FIFA’s president, Gianni Infantino, is under increasing pressure amid mounting opposition to plans to seek private investment in a company which would run the World Cup, with three confederations having rejected it and his senior adviser having quit over it. "⁠Our planned consultation process was disrupted by incorrect media reports. We will proceed with this consultation process to ensure that each MA has the ability to express its vote based on facts," FIFA said in a statement. The statement added: "Nobody is selling football. This is not something FIFA would ever entertain. "Everyone has the right to express their opposition and to seek further clarification, but no single entity can claim to represent all 211 MAs around the world. "Each MA should be allowed to review the proposal and have a say in shaping their own future. These are the democratic principles of FIFA." FIFA President Gianni Infantino is under increasing pressure over his position - as at least 90 of football's 211 associations expressly reject his plan to sell off the World Cup to private investors. It has been reported that the controversial president is losing support amid his re-election bid, with a growing belief that his attempt to privatise the World Cup would leave him unable to stay in office. On Thursday, North America's football confederation Concacaf followed Uefa, its European counterpart, in slamming proposals to spin off the World Cup and sell stakes in the tournament to private investors. Uefa has been clear that should the plans succeed, it would pull its members out of all Fifa-organised tournaments. This would mean that top nations, such as men's and women's world champions Spain, would no longer appear at the World Cup.

A Uefa boycott would mean that top nations, such as men's and women's world champions Spain, would be no longer appear at the World Cup. Picture: Reuters

In a statement released on Thursday night, Concacaf said its members had expressed "deep concerns about the lack of due process surrounding the proposal, the artificially short deadline imposed, and the absence of any review or approval by the relevant Fifa governance bodies". The statement continued: "In addition, the need for private equity investment to fund new and existing Fifa Forward programs following the most profitable Fifa World Cup in history was questioned," during a meeting today. A source told Sky News that the majority of Concacaf's 41 member nations were disillusioned with Infantino, with the confederation's Canadian leader Victor Montagliani said to be a potential successor to the Swiss-Italian. Infantino has led Fifa for 10 years - having succeeded Sepp Blatter after he was embroiled in a corruption scandal.