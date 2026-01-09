FIFA creates ‘clear disparity’ with World Cup ticketing strategy, charity claims
FIFA has created a “clear disparity” between disabled fans and those without disabilities through its ticketing strategy for this summer’s World Cup, a charity has claimed.
Disabled supporters face uncertainty over the cost and quantity of wheelchair and easy access tickets for the finals in North America, while any fan needing carer or companion accompaniment will be charged for that ticket, unlike previous major tournaments.
Level Playing Field, a charity which works to improve the experience of disabled people attending sports events, has had no response to a letter it sent to FIFA more than three weeks ago raising its concerns, something its chief executive Tony Taylor said was “wholly unacceptable”.
FIFA introduced a small number of 60-dollar (£45) tickets for fans without disabilities who are members of countries’ travel clubs and loyalty schemes following a backlash over pricing, but it is not clear whether wheelchair or easy access tickets will be made available at those prices.
“It appears many disabled fans are set to face higher, unavoidable costs to attending than non-disabled supporters, while there is uncertainty over allocation numbers and the positioning of PA (personal assistant)/ companions,” LPF said in a statement.
“Action on wider ticketing did take place, following an initial backlash, but points on accessible ticketing have been ignored.
“Clear disparity can be seen, where the lowest-priced ticket tiers available to general allocation purchasers are not available across accessible tickets.
“Guidance has also been published, stating that PA/companion tickets are not complimentary, and that while PA/companions will be seated as close as possible, adjacent seating cannot be guaranteed.
“This does not align with disabled supporters’ experiences at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and has not been justified.”
LPF chief executive Taylor added: “Instead of addressing the issue and communicating with supporters effectively, the current response has only been to delay and ignore.
“More than three weeks after Level Playing Field raised serious and legitimate concerns with FIFA, the lack of any form of acknowledgement on accessible ticketing issues is deeply frustrating and wholly unacceptable.
“Each World Cup should bring everyone together in celebration and at the moment, this failure to act on inclusion puts that at risk.”
FIFA has been approached for comment.
The England Supporters Travel Club said on Thursday its allocation for all the team’s knockout matches except the last 16 were undersubscribed, meaning everyone who had so far applied for a ticket would get one.
The Football Supporters’ Association’s Fan Embassy said last month that “alarm bells should be ringing” when tickets allocated to countries’ most loyal and passionate fans are not selling out.
Outside of the 60-dollar tickets, which equate to around 10 per cent of those allocated to the ESTC, the next cheapest ticket for the final is 4,185 US dollars (£3,120).