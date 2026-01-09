FIFA introduced a small number of 60-dollar (£45) tickets for fans without disabilities who are members of countries’ travel clubs and loyalty schemes following backlash.

FIFA has created a “clear disparity” between disabled fans and those without disabilities through its ticketing strategy for this summer’s World Cup, a charity has claimed.

Disabled supporters face uncertainty over the cost and quantity of wheelchair and easy access tickets for the finals in North America, while any fan needing carer or companion accompaniment will be charged for that ticket, unlike previous major tournaments. Level Playing Field, a charity which works to improve the experience of disabled people attending sports events, has had no response to a letter it sent to FIFA more than three weeks ago raising its concerns, something its chief executive Tony Taylor said was “wholly unacceptable”. FIFA introduced a small number of 60-dollar (£45) tickets for fans without disabilities who are members of countries’ travel clubs and loyalty schemes following a backlash over pricing, but it is not clear whether wheelchair or easy access tickets will be made available at those prices. Read more: Tartan Army could get public holiday for Scotland's first World Cup match Read more: FIFA launches 'more affordable' World Cup tickets after pricing outcry

“It appears many disabled fans are set to face higher, unavoidable costs to attending than non-disabled supporters, while there is uncertainty over allocation numbers and the positioning of PA (personal assistant)/ companions,” LPF said in a statement. “Action on wider ticketing did take place, following an initial backlash, but points on accessible ticketing have been ignored. “Clear disparity can be seen, where the lowest-priced ticket tiers available to general allocation purchasers are not available across accessible tickets. “Guidance has also been published, stating that PA/companion tickets are not complimentary, and that while PA/companions will be seated as close as possible, adjacent seating cannot be guaranteed. “This does not align with disabled supporters’ experiences at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and has not been justified.”

