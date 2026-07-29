FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Argentina after Falklands banner controversy
It came after the side beat England 2-1 in the World Cup semi-final earlier this month
FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina after its players unveiled a controversial Falklands banner during the World Cup.
Listen to this article
The squad, which included star man Lionel Messi, produced the sheet after beating England with the writing: "Las Malvinas son Argentinas", translating to "The Malvinas (Falkland Islands) belong to Argentina".
FIFA had banned flags featuring the Falklands from the stadium due to their political significance.
The governing body also said it will also look at other potential breaches of its code during several World Cup matches.
Read more: Every nation that could boycott the World Cup if Uefa stands against Fifa scheme
Read more: Infantino gives countries 53-day deadline to back World Cup sell-off plan or lose 75% of funding
Its disciplinary committee said the probe had been launched against the Argentinian FA "in light of discriminatory chants and gestures" and "late kick-offs".
It also alleges it failed to comply with "match and security protocols, the display of inappropriate messages by the team and spectators and the throwing of objects by spectators in relation to several matches of the representative team of Argentina".
Several of its players are also subject to disciplinary proceedings for the angry scenes at full-time after Argentina lost the final 1-0 to Spain.
Argentina player Leandro Paredes grabbed Eric García around the neck then hit Gavi in the face in shameful scenes after the final whistle.
It all began when Nahuel Molina hit Manchester City midfielder Rodri in the chest as he ran past him to celebrate Spain’s win.
Rodri then turns back to confront Molina after being struck.
FIFA confirmed those accused will have the chance to present their position, which would then be followed by a decision by the disciplinary committee.