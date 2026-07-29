It came after the side beat England 2-1 in the World Cup semi-final earlier this month

The banner was unveiled which read: "The Malvinas (Falkland Islands) belong to Argentina.". Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina after its players unveiled a controversial Falklands banner during the World Cup.

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FIFA confirmed it would be opening a probe. Picture: Getty

Its disciplinary committee said the probe had been launched against the Argentinian FA "in light of discriminatory chants and gestures" and "late kick-offs". It also alleges it failed to comply with "match and security protocols, the display of inappropriate messages by the team and spectators and the throwing of objects by spectators in relation to several matches of the representative team of Argentina". Several of its players are also subject to disciplinary proceedings for the angry scenes at full-time after Argentina lost the final 1-0 to Spain.

Argentina's players clashed with Spain at full-time in the World Cup final. Picture: Getty

Argentina player Leandro Paredes grabbed Eric García around the neck then hit Gavi in the face in shameful scenes after the final whistle. It all began when Nahuel Molina hit Manchester City midfielder Rodri in the chest as he ran past him to celebrate Spain’s win. Rodri then turns back to confront Molina after being struck. FIFA confirmed those accused will have the chance to present their position, which would then be followed by a decision by the disciplinary committee.

Argentina players displaying their banner. Picture: Getty