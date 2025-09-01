Supporters’ groups have written to football’s global governing body FIFA urging it to block plans for domestic league matches to be played overseas.

A translation of the post reads: "Together with @FansEurope, @ISCSupporters, and @FSAAustralia, we have written to Mattias Grafström, Secretary General of @fifacom_es expressing our opposition to national league matches abroad."

One fan network shared a picture on X of supporters holding a sign saying: "El Villareal, en Vila-Real", which translates to "Villarreal, in Vila-real".

Villarreal and Barcelona want to play their league match in Miami in December while Serie A is working to stage the AC Milan v Como encounter in Australia.

Neither league has been given the green light yet, and a fans’ collective has now contacted FIFA demanding it step in to stop what they describe as “a dangerous precedent” being set.

LaLiga and Serie A have revealed they are working to stage a game each abroad in the coming season.

Football Supporters Europe (FSE) executive director Ronan Evain said: “Relocating domestic league matches abroad would set a dangerous precedent, stripping clubs of their roots and undermining the trust of supporters. FIFA must take a clear stand to protect the integrity and identity of domestic football.

“Those behind the proposals claim they are only interested in a one-off event, a claim we reject. If permitted, this would open a Pandora’s box of disarray for football. Short-sighted commercial interests cannot take precedent over protecting domestic football and the communities our clubs grew out of.

“We reaffirm our commitment to constructive dialogue with FIFA, UEFA, CONCACAF, AFC, and other relevant stakeholders, with the shared goal of safeguarding the long-term integrity, community roots, and identity of football worldwide.”

A letter was sent to FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafstrom last week by FSE, the Independent Supporters Council, Football Supporters Association Australia and the Spanish fans’ group FASFE.

The groups argued that playing matches overseas would undermine the sporting integrity of leagues, place commercial interests above sporting values, alienate supporters and erode the cultural identity of football clubs, as well as creating significant environmental and logistical burdens.

They also argued that the proposals were in direct contradiction to FIFA’s regulations governing overseas matches.

Last May, FIFA Council approved the formation of a working group to consider a revised legal framework governing the authorisation of domestic matches overseas.

The Council requested any criteria proposed by the group take various factors into account, including “whether adequate provision has been made for fans of the teams playing a proposed out-of-territory match to attend the match in the host country”.

FIFA first said it was considering changing its authorisation rules on such matches in a statement following a settlement it agreed with Relevent Sports in a court case in the United States in April 2024.

Relevent has been seeking to host competitive league games in the US, including LaLiga matches.