Fifa has sacked one of its most senior executives after he criticised Gianni Infantino's plan to sell off stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

Former Infantino ally Kevin Lamour said in the wake of the plan's announcement that staff at global football's governing body had felt "deceived" by the Swiss-Italian president.

In a statement reported by Sky News, a Fifa spokesperson said: "FIFA (sic) can confirm that the working relationship between FIFA (sic) and Kevin Lamour as FIFA's (sic) Chief Operating Officer has ended on 17 August 2026.

"FIFA (sic) thanks Kevin for his two years of service and wishes him the best of luck for the future."

It has been reported that staff at the organisation were told of Mr Lamour's departure overnight.

When speaking out against the hated plans to sell off the World Cup, Mr Lamour was the most high-profile figure from within Fifa to speak out.

He told reporters: "I know I have a duty of loyalty to my employer. But I also, and above all, have a duty of loyalty to certain values and to the upbringing I have received, and a duty to support my colleagues.

"If that means I lose my job, then so be it. At least I'll sleep well tonight."