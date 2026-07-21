The 2026 tournament was the first since 1998 to move away from the 32-team format, expanding to 48 nations and 104 matches over more than five weeks.

Fifa explores expanding 2030 World Cup from 48 to 64 teams. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The first 48-team World Cup has barely finished, but Gianni Infantino has already acknowledged the possibility that football's biggest tournament could one day grow even larger.

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Speaking during the tournament, the FIFA president said a 64-team World Cup was among the ideas that could be examined once the finals were over, reopening debate over how large the game’s showpiece event can realistically become. A bigger tournament would require more stadiums, more hotels, more transport and, most likely, more time. But the financial implications could prove even more significant. By making qualification easier for many of the game’s biggest nations, a 64-team tournament could reduce the commercial value of qualifying competitions while increasing the importance of FIFA’s own flagship event. According to CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez, 64 teams will compete in the next World Cup. Dominguez posted on X: "The next one is played at home! In 2030, the World Cup comes to Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay, a great opportunity for soccer, to celebrate the Centenary of the World Cup with a competition featuring 64 teams." Read more: What really sparked Argentina’s brawl with Spain after World Cup final defeat - as Fifa launches investigation Read more: Donald Trump refuses to leave stage as Spain lifts World Cup trophy despite pleas from FIFA president

England finished third in the 2026 World Cup . Picture: Getty

If broadcasters place less value on qualifying campaigns, football's six regional confederations could become increasingly dependent on FIFA’s own distributions, potentially shifting more financial influence — and power — towards the global governing body. “I don’t think it’s a good idea for the World Cup itself, and it’s not a good idea for our qualifiers either. So I’m not supporting that idea,” UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said last year. The European governing body’s position has not changed since then. Asian Football Confederation President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa has also voiced opposition, questioning last year where further expansion might end. FIFA did not reply to requests for comment.

Vozinha of Cabo Verde catches a ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match between Spain and Cabo Verd. Picture: Getty