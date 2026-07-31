Reports in the US are saying FIFA is abandoning its controversial plan to sell parts of its assets, including the World Cup, to outside investors.

An open revolt by officials worldwide and a major rift among top FIFA executives followed the initial announcement of the idea.

The deal, which involved a firm run by New York venture capitalist Joshua Kushner, is dead, the New York Post has reported.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino wanted to raise up to $4.2billion by selling roughly 20% of the organisation.

Speaking on Thursday, the Prime Minister branded the sell-off "outrageous" and reinforced that the beautiful game should not be put up for sale.