UEFA confirmed on Saturday a “departure payment” was made to a female employee alleged to have been in a relationship with Infantino when he was the European organisation’s general secretary

Infantino worked at UEFA for 16 years and was its general secretary between 2009 and 2016 before being elected FIFA president. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

FIFA has hit out at “a concerted and ongoing effort by some to undermine” the governing body and president Gianni Infantino over claims surrounding his conduct at UEFA.

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FIFA statement, attributable to FIFA spokesperson:



Echoing the recent statements of CONMEBOL and CAF, as well as discussions with FIFA Member Associations and Confederations from around the world, FIFA will not support, facilitate or tolerate any process concerning the election… — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) August 8, 2026

A lengthy statement said: “It is increasingly evident that there is a concerted and ongoing effort by some to undermine FIFA and its president. “Those who do not have the support of FIFA’s member associations should not seek to achieve through allegation, insinuation or misinformation what they cannot achieve through FIFA’s established democratic processes. “Recent reporting has included unsubstantiated assertions and demonstrably false claims concerning FIFA and its president. Speculation and insinuation should not be presented as fact, and repetition does not make an allegation true. “The FIFA president has dedicated more than 30 years of his professional life to European and world football, contributing to significant change in the game and, in particular, to broadening access, resources and opportunity across world football. “Change inevitably challenges established interests, but disagreement with that change cannot justify efforts to undermine the democratic mandate of FIFA’s president or the institution he was elected to lead. “FIFA welcomes legitimate scrutiny. But scrutiny is not a licence to distort facts, amplify unsubstantiated allegations or manufacture distractions designed to undermine progress. Where reporting is inaccurate or misleading, FIFA will challenge it directly and vigorously.