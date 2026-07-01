FIFA watchdogs uncovered 89,000 posts on social media during the World Cup group stage, a 13 times as many from the 2022 tournament.

The spike reflected a 33% jump from the Qatar edition four years ago, after the governing body's Social Media Protection Service (SMPS) scanned over six million posts and comments,

Racial abuse accounted for 11% ​of all detected offensive messages, which marked a three per cent rise compared to the 2022 group stage.

FIFA ⁠said it marked a "significant increase in the objectively worst, most offensive material" ​on social media platforms".

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