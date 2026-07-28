"This crosses a line that football’s governing institutions should never cross," UEFA said in a statement

FIFA said the creation of FFE would lead to a significant increase in football development funding to national associations. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

UEFA insists the World Cup is not an “asset to trade” after FIFA confirmed plans to set up a private company to run its competitions.

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Football’s world governing body said on Tuesday it was seeking to create FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), which it revealed would be responsible for bringing together the sale of FIFA’s commercial rights with the operational delivery of its tournaments. The creation of the company, FIFA said, was subject to approval from national associations and the FIFA Council. FIFA said the creation of FFE would lead to a significant increase in football development funding to national associations and bring FIFA’s total planned spending on development to more than 10 billion US dollars (£7.5bn) over the next four years. FIFA said, if the proposal was given the green light, the plan was to “carefully select long-term investors who will purchase minority, non-controlling interests in FFE”. It revealed Thrive Eternal, a company launched in April by Joshua Kushner, the brother of United States President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, would lead the proposed investor group for FFE. UEFA said in a statement: “This crosses a line that football’s governing institutions should never cross. Read More: 'Pray, meditate and stop spreading hate': FIFA chief Gianni Infantino blasts World Cup critics in lengthy tirade Read More: Trump 'wants to nominate FIFA boss Infantino for UN secretary-general' following World Cup

The creation of the company, FIFA said, was subject to approval from national associations and the FIFA Council. Picture: Alamy

“UEFA takes it extremely seriously. So should every national football association. So should every stakeholder: leagues, clubs, players, supporters, governments and everyone who cares about the future of the game. “The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade – especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially. None of us are the owners of football. It is not FIFA’s to sell.” The Times reported FIFA president Gianni Infantino could become the commissioner or chief executive of the new vehicle from 2031. He is seeking re-election as FIFA president next year on a four-year term. FIFA’s statement did not provide any information on any role for Infantino within FFE, other than to say it would be owned and controlled by FIFA. The company’s implied valuation was 20bn USD (£15bn).