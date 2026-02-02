Fifa president Gianni Infantino has apologised to British football supporters after he said it was "really special" that none of them were arrested at the 2022 World Cup.

Infantino went on to further anger England fans when he referred to them as "criminals" who "just go and riot around the world" at football matches.

Fan groups were infuriated with the football boss after he made the controversial comments at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland last month.

Responding to the comments, the Football Supporters' Association said the Swiss-Italian should "concentrate on making tickets cheaper", amid concerns over the cost to attend matches at this summer's tournament.

Infantino said his comments were "meant to be more of a light-hearted remark" about the success of Qatar's hosting of the last World Cup.

He said sorry to fans from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for the first comment, telling them it was "not my intention" to cause offence to them.

The head of world football's governing body then admitted his comments about England fans was wrong, adding that he was a "huge fan of English football".

Infantino has also come under fire for awarding Donald Trump the inaugural Fifa Peace Prize before the draw for the 2026 World Cup in December.

He defended handing the US president the prize, which was given to a person who had "taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace" and "united people across the world".

The football chief acknowledged there had been a "strong reaction" to the decision, but said "objectively" Trump "deserves it" for his role in "resolving conflicts and saving lives".