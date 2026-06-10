Gianni Infantino described the rejection of a Somali referee as "unfortunate" and asked people to trust that the organisation is doing its best to tackle the situation

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has asked for calm amidst the panic ahead of the World Cup. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

The president of FIFA has asked people to “chill” and trust that the organisation was making every effort to tackle the visa challenges affecting the World Cup.

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Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan greets fans after being denied entry into the US. Picture: Getty

The BBC pushed him on his comment about “chilling”, with Infantino adding: “In 2035 I think the Women’s World Cup will be in (the) UK. “Would you find it normal that FIFA would dictate to the British Government who to let in the country and who not to let in the country? I don’t know, maybe you find it normal. “Our world is a very aggressive world, and security goes above everything. You need to respect the decisions. “When I say ‘chill’, I don’t mean ‘chill and do nothing’, I mean to trust us. “We always try to make the situation as positive as possible and find solutions. Sometimes we manage, sometimes we do not.” Infantino clearly expected questions around the price of tickets to come up and spoke at length about it in his opening remarks.

Infantino tells reporters 'security goes beyond everything' amidst World Cup visa scrutiny. Picture: Getty

He defended the entry price of 60 US dollars (£45) – which he said covered 130,000 tickets out of around 6.5 million on sale – saying that compared favourably with American sports at the play-off phase. He added: “If we were like everyone else in football is now, selling our TV rights on pay TV like everyone else, then billions of people wouldn’t have access. “We will generate four times more revenues and we will give the tickets probably for free. They will still enter the black market and the secondary market and be sold for thousands of dollars. We have to strike a balance. “It is my statutory responsibility to generate the income which allows FIFA to invest in all of these (211 member) countries.” He also said he was “relaxed” about legal challenges to FIFA’s approach to pricing, saying the organisation had sought extensive legal advice before going to market.

The US prepares to host the World Cup amidst increasingly rigorous immigration policy under the Trump administration. Picture: Getty