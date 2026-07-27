Gianni Infantino has accused World Cup critics of “spreading hate and false rumours” in a lengthy open letter attempting to justify FIFA’s handling of the event.

Iran faced difficulties entering the United States amid the ongoing war between the two nations while Argentina celebrated victory over England with a banner about the Falkland Islands.

The FIFA president told critics to “take a moment to reflect, meditate, pray” after a tournament which sparked global headlines including investigations into ticket pricing, the introduction of hydration breaks and the denial of Somali referee Omar Artan’s visa.

Read Card: 'Disgrace to football' Shocking moment bitter Argentina players turn their backs on Spain's World Cup trophy lift

Read More: Fifa boss urged to quit as Trump red card intervention sparks World Cup crisis

Infantino claimed there was “no violence, no incidents, 100 per cent safety and security, only joy and happiness” throughout the tournament.

One of the more controversial stories came when USA striker Folarin Balogun was given a red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina which would rule him out of their last-16 clash with Belgium.

However, his one-match ban was suspended for 12 months after Donald Trump confirmed he personally asked FIFA president Infantino to “review” the red card.

In the open letter on the FIFA website, Infantino attempted to justify the decision and wrote: “Your dissatisfaction with a few decisions made by the competent authorities is understandable, but please refer to public records: such decisions are common in some of the most important leagues.

“Indeed, ‘arguable’ referees’ decisions or ‘strange’ disciplinary rulings such as for instance potentially mistaken red or yellow cards or subsequent decisions not to ban players in certain situations are routine and widely accepted in some of the biggest leagues worldwide.

“It’s curious that the same countries employing these practices are the ones criticising.”

Infantino opened the letter by telling critics “Sorry that you were so consumed by hate and criticism that you missed it all” and “sorry that the matches are now over and you missed all that joy and togetherness”.

He added that while critics were “spreading hate and false rumours”, FIFA were on the “front lines organising, working hard, and delivering the best show in the world”.

Many supporters and officials were affected by the United States’ travel restrictions, including referee Artan who was unable to enter the country after being denied a visa.

However, Infantino defended the handling of the situation by saying millions of people were still accepted. He said: “Countries facing serious health issues or other challenges were granted visas.

“You mentioned the few people denied visas and overlooked the millions who were approved, from all parts of the world.”

Iran captain Mehdi Taremi described his team’s treatment as “like a disaster” and coach Amir Ghalenoei said they were “the most oppressed” team at the World Cup.

Infantino wrote: “When the Iranian team began playing, all the chants against them turned into a single song. The fans became the country, they became the team, and they stood behind Team Melli.

“This is the power of football. The Iranian team received visas to enter because football is about peace. It’s not about politics. Football is about unity, not division. Football is bigger than hate and discrimination.”

Infantino, who has developed a close relationship with Trump, thanked the governments of the United States, Canada and Mexico for hosting the tournament.

He added: “All of this was made possible thanks to the governments of the three host countries and their tremendous contributions.”

Infantino concluded the letter by telling critics: “May you find peace; we at FIFA have found ours and we deliver it, by delivering the most outstanding FIFA World Cup. May football rise above all hate.”