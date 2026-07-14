FIFA president Gianni Infantino reported to IOC over 'lack of political neutrality' following Trump World Cup appeal
It comes after United States striker Folarin Balogun had his one-match ban was suspended by FIFA’s disciplinary committee
A complaint alleging FIFA president Gianni Infantino has breached rules on political neutrality in his dealings with United States President Donald Trump has been submitted to the International Olympic Committee.
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Human rights group FairSquare says Infantino – who became an IOC member in 2020 – has repeatedly breached the Olympic Charter and the IOC’s code of ethics, most recently in his handling of the Folarin Balogun affair.
The United States striker’s one-match ban was suspended by FIFA’s disciplinary committee, freeing him up to play in their World Cup last-16 match against Belgium.
The suspension followed a phone call from President Trump to Infantino, with the Swiss insisting FIFA’s committees are entirely independent.
In the wake of the ruling, Labour MP Noah Law wrote to Fifa in an attempt to overturn a markedly similar decision in relation to Jarell Quansah's tackle against Mexico.
That appeal was refused by Fifa, with the one-match ban extended to two matches.
Read more: England v Argentina semi-final deemed ‘highest risk’ game of World Cup
Read more: France manager Didier Deschamps claims Spain are favourites for semi-final clash
The Times has reported that the disciplinary committee chair Mohammad Al Kamali made the key decision to suspend the ban alone, having never been the sole arbiter in any published previous disciplinary cases.
FIFA has offered no explanation of why the ban was suspended.
FairSquare’s complaint alleges five clear breaches of the IOC’s rules on political neutrality, along with ‘prima facie’ evidence of two further serious breaches – including the handling of the Balogun case.
In December FairSquare made a similar complaint to FIFA’s ethics committee. FairSquare said it had received acknowledgement that its complaint had been received, but has not had any further information.
The Norwegian football federation wrote to the FIFA ethics committee last month requesting it consider FairSquare’s complaint.
Fifty members of the European Parliament wrote to the same committee on June 29 urging it to address FairSquare’s complaint.
It comes as England’s World Cup semi-final against Argentina has been rated the ‘highest risk’ match of the tournament following a meeting between Fifa, the FBI and the local police department.
The longstanding rivalry between England and Argentina and the possibility of clashes between fans has led to enhanced security measures for the game.
During the match itself, most of the fans will not be in segregated seating, however there will be separate entrances to the stadium and dedicated bars for the different countries’ fans in the downtown area of Atlanta.
FIFA and the IOC have been contacted for comment.