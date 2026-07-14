It comes after United States striker Folarin Balogun had his one-match ban was suspended by FIFA’s disciplinary committee

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, right, awards President Donald Trump with the FIFA Peace Prize during the draw for the 2026. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A complaint alleging FIFA president Gianni Infantino has breached rules on political neutrality in his dealings with United States President Donald Trump has been submitted to the International Olympic Committee.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Human rights group FairSquare says Infantino – who became an IOC member in 2020 – has repeatedly breached the Olympic Charter and the IOC’s code of ethics, most recently in his handling of the Folarin Balogun affair. The United States striker’s one-match ban was suspended by FIFA’s disciplinary committee, freeing him up to play in their World Cup last-16 match against Belgium. The suspension followed a phone call from President Trump to Infantino, with the Swiss insisting FIFA’s committees are entirely independent. In the wake of the ruling, Labour MP Noah Law wrote to Fifa in an attempt to overturn a markedly similar decision in relation to Jarell Quansah's tackle against Mexico. That appeal was refused by Fifa, with the one-match ban extended to two matches. Read more: England v Argentina semi-final deemed ‘highest risk’ game of World Cup Read more: France manager Didier Deschamps claims Spain are favourites for semi-final clash

FIFA President Gianni Infantino pauses President Donald Trump during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington. Picture: Alamy

The Times has reported that the disciplinary committee chair Mohammad Al Kamali made the key decision to suspend the ban alone, having never been the sole arbiter in any published previous disciplinary cases. FIFA has offered no explanation of why the ban was suspended. FairSquare’s complaint alleges five clear breaches of the IOC’s rules on political neutrality, along with ‘prima facie’ evidence of two further serious breaches – including the handling of the Balogun case. In December FairSquare made a similar complaint to FIFA’s ethics committee. FairSquare said it had received acknowledgement that its complaint had been received, but has not had any further information.

Norway v England - Miami Stadium- Quarter Final. Picture: Alamy