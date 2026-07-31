FIFA will move forward with its consultation process for a proposed sale of a stake in its tournament business - including the World Cup, the world soccer governing body said on Friday, despite fierce backlash led by UEFA.

"⁠Our planned consultation process was disrupted by incorrect media reports. We will proceed with this consultation process to ensure that each MA has the ability to express its vote based on facts," FIFA said in a statement.

The statement added: "Nobody is selling football. This is not something FIFA would ever entertain.

"Everyone has the right to express their opposition and to seek further clarification, but no single entity can claim to represent all 211 MAs around the world.

"Each MA should be allowed to review the proposal and have a say in shaping their own future. These are the democratic principles of FIFA."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is under increasing pressure over his position - as at least 90 of football's 211 associations expressly reject his plan to sell off the World Cup to private investors.

It has been reported that the controversial president is losing support amid his re-election bid, with a growing belief that his attempt to privatise the World Cup would leave him unable to stay in office.

On Thursday, North America's football confederation Concacaf followed Uefa, its European counterpart, in slamming proposals to spin off the World Cup and sell stakes in the tournament to private investors.

Uefa has been clear that should the plans succeed, it would pull its members out of all Fifa-organised tournaments.

This would mean that top nations, such as men's and women's world champions Spain, would no longer appear at the World Cup.

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