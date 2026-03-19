The new rule will require every team participating in its women’s tournaments to have a female head coach or assistant

Sarina Wiegman is the England coach. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

FIFA will require every team participating in its women’s tournaments to have a female head coach or assistant after passing groundbreaking regulations at its council meeting today.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The measure comes into effect from the under-20 Women’s World Cup in September, and will be enforced at the Women’s World Cup in Brazil next year, as well as at the second edition of Women’s Champions Cup – won by Arsenal in 2026 – and the inaugural Women’s Club World Cup in two years’ time. FIFA hopes the new rule will address what remains a troubling lack of female coaches despite the rapid growth of the women’s game. “There are simply not enough women in coaching today. We must do more to accelerate change by creating clearer pathways, expanding opportunities, and increasing the visibility for women on our sidelines,” said Jill Ellis, FIFA’s chief football officer and the former United States national team head coach. “The new FIFA regulations, combined with targeted development programmes, mark an important investment in both the current and future generation of female coaches.” Read more: VAR to Check Corners? Premier League to poll clubs on controversial change Read more: Advantage Wimbledon: All England Club's £200m expansion plans boosted by High Court ruling

Mariona Caldentey of Arsenal gets hugged by Jill Ellis, Chief Football Officer at FIFA, following the FIFA Women's Champions Cup 2026 Final match between Arsenal Women FC and SC Corinthians. Picture: Getty

The new rules, which apply to all youth and senior tournaments, national team competitions and club competitions, will also mandate at least two female staff on the bench, which can include the mandatory coach. Teams will also be required to have one woman on their medical staff. Last summer’s women’s Euros set a new competition record with seven female head coaches, a number still representing less than half of the teams in the tournament. Twelve of the 32 head coaches at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia, including England’s Sarina Wiegman, were women, while female coaches currently head four of the Women’s Super League’s 12 teams.

Ivana Andres of Spain and Real Madrid lifts the trophy after winning with her team the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Picture: Getty