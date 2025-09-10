FIFA criticised over ticket pricing policy for World Cup. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

FIFA has been accused of not caring about fans and “living in a parallel universe” over its controversial ticket pricing policy for next year’s World Cup.

A 10-day window opened on Wednesday, where fans with Visa cards could apply to be among the first to access tickets from October 1 for the finals, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. However, applicants who are given time slots on later dates could pay more for the same tickets, with FIFA planning to operate what it describes as ‘variable pricing’ for the tournament. Variable pricing differs from dynamic pricing in that there is a human element to the management of changes, rather than it being left to an automated algorithm tracking demand. Sources familiar with the process said that should result in a less steep curve in price increases than under a dynamic pricing model. However, FIFA’s approach has still drawn criticism from fans’ groups, and even from New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who has set up a petition called ‘Game Over Greed’ in protest at the policy. Read more: Fan groups ask FIFA to block plans for domestic league games to be played abroad Read more: Only four of 92 football clubs prepared for new regulator, an index warns

Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani called on FIFA to end their predatory ticketing practices for the 2026 World Cup. Picture: Alamy

Ronan Evain, the executive director of Football Supporters Europe (FSE), said: “We think FIFA is sending the wrong message by putting (variable pricing) in place for the World Cup. “Their key argument is the legal framework in the US wouldn’t allow them to do anything else – I find that very hard to believe. “Where FIFA is being completely irresponsible is that it’s going to be an expensive World Cup – expensive to travel within the US, expensive to go to the stadium, with hardly any public transport. “None of that is within FIFA’s control. What FIFA does control is the price of their tickets, and the one item where they could have acted to – at least symbolically – reduce the overall cost of the competition for match-going fans. “It’s very hard to understand, when FIFA has enormous reserves and absolutely doesn’t need to increase ticketing revenue. Unfortunately, FIFA very much lives in a parallel universe, it doesn’t really care about fans or about public opinion. “It’s a wake-up call for football in Europe that we need proper consumer protection laws in place to avoid this further entering the European market.” FSE’s criticism has been echoed across the Atlantic by Mamdani. His petition urges FIFA to abandon its pricing policy, cap the price of resale tickets and to set aside 15 per cent of tickets to local residents, at a discount. “It’s time we put the game above greed and host a World Cup all New Yorkers can afford to enjoy,” read a message on Mamdani’s campaign website. There were comments online on Wednesday from fans reporting difficulties in applying to enter the pre-sale draw.

