Fifa to scrap Peace Prize one year after Trump won inaugural award
An 'assessment of the FIFA Peace Prize' is expected to be provided by FIFA’s Football Social Responsibility Committee, which is set to make a verdict on its future in December
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President Donald Trump may be the first and only winner of the FIFA Peace Prize, after a review of the divisive award has been scheduled for later this year.
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An “assessment of the FIFA Peace Prize” is expected to be provided by FIFA’s Football Social Responsibility Committee, which is set to make a verdict on its future in December.
Last December, FIFA president Gianni Infantino awarded Trump the inaugural Peace Prize during the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington, DC.
The peace prize was unexpectedly unveiled last November, after the US President was snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize he had openly laid claim to.
The Fifa boss was cross-questioned by Fifa Council members this week in Zurich, in their first meeting since his botched World Cup sell-off plan.
Read more: Fifa accuses European football chiefs of 'harassment' against Gianni Infantino
Read more: Gianni Infantino told Donald Trump he'd 'take care of' USA star Balogun's World Cup red card, Fifa insiders claim
FA chair Debbie Hewitt told reporters she was still looking for answers from Infantino on several controversies that have surrounded the Fifa president.
These may include Infantino’s involvement in the Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE) plan and Folarin Balogun’s reversed suspension at the World Cup, as well as the Fifa Peace Prize.
The football federation has stringent rules on political neutrality, which saw Infantino accused of a breach when he claimed Trump “definitely deserved” the prize.
It was declared that the Fifa Peace Prize would “reward individuals who have taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace and by doing so have united people across the world”.
The Fifa boss has been under pressure to resign since the FFE plan was scrapped, but he faces potential re-election next March after he apologised to members of the Fifa Council on Thursday in Zurich.
In a statement after the meeting, Fifa confirmed that Infantino had apologised “for the mistakes made in relation to the withdrawn Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal” and added that “football is for everyone, everywhere”.
The statement said: “FIFA’s Football Social Responsibility Committee was tasked with an assessment of the FIFA Peace Prize with a decision to be taken at the next Council meeting in December 2026”.
It added that after the Balogun controversy, a “review of Fifa’s disciplinary procedures will be undertaken by Fifa’s Legal Committee”.