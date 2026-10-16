An 'assessment of the FIFA Peace Prize' is expected to be provided by FIFA’s Football Social Responsibility Committee, which is set to make a verdict on its future in December

A review into the FIFA Peace Plan is set for later this year. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty

By Georgia Bell

President Donald Trump may be the first and only winner of the FIFA Peace Prize, after a review of the divisive award has been scheduled for later this year.

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Fifa confirmed that Infantino had apologised 'for the mistakes made in relation to the withdrawn Fifa Forward Enterprise proposal'. Picture: Robertus Pudyanto - FIFA/Getty

FA chair Debbie Hewitt told reporters she was still looking for answers from Infantino on several controversies that have surrounded the Fifa president. These may include Infantino’s involvement in the Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE) plan and Folarin Balogun’s reversed suspension at the World Cup, as well as the Fifa Peace Prize. The football federation has stringent rules on political neutrality, which saw Infantino accused of a breach when he claimed Trump “definitely deserved” the prize. It was declared that the Fifa Peace Prize would “reward individuals who have taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace and by doing so have united people across the world”. The Fifa boss has been under pressure to resign since the FFE plan was scrapped, but he faces potential re-election next March after he apologised to members of the Fifa Council on Thursday in Zurich.

Infantino was accused of a political neutrality breach when he claimed Trump 'definitely deserved' the prize. Picture: Kevin Dietsch/Getty