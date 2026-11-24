Extraordinary FIFA Congress Appoints Hosts of 2031 and 2035 Editions of FIFA Women's World Cup. Picture: Marcio Machado - FIFA/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Fifa will decide whether dynamic ticket pricing is used for the 2035 Women's World Cup in the UK, a Football Association official has said.

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Sue Day, the FA's director of women's football, said the four host nations hoped to have a "strong influence" over ticket sales and wanted the tournament to be accessible. England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales were confirmed as hosts of the 48-team tournament at an extraordinary Fifa Congress on November 23. It will be the first men's or women's World Cup staged in the UK since England hosted and won the men's tournament in 1966. Fifa faced criticism from fans' groups over its use of dynamic pricing at the men's World Cup in North America. The approach can see prices change in response to demand.

Fifa faced criticism from fans' groups over its use of dynamic pricing at the men's World Cup in North America. The approach can see prices change in response to demand. Picture: AlexPhotoStock/Alamy

European football governing body Uefa has pledged not to use dynamic pricing for Euro 2028, which will be hosted by England, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Asked about ticketing for the 2035 tournament, Ms Day said: "At the moment, the model is absolutely that FIFA decides those things. "We will hope to be able to have a really strong influence on some of that because we know our audiences best. "It's going to be really important to get the pricing right. We all know that we need to show the commercial viability of women's football, and we want this to be an accessible tournament." The four host associations are aiming to sell 4.5 million tickets. Asked whether ticket-holders could be offered subsidised or free public transport, Ms Day said organisers had eight-and-a-half years to consider how to make the tournament the best possible experience for fans. She said working with the home nations and devolved governments would be important to making the experience as affordable as possible.

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy said the Government would make it a priority to ensure tickets were available at an "affordable price". Picture: PA Images/Alamy