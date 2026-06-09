This is your complete guide to the Fifa World Cup 2026 before it begins this week in Mexico, Canada and the US.

World at their feet: Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, Ousmane Dembele and Cristiano Ronaldo. Picture: Alamy / LBC

By William Mata

The 2026 World Cup will be the biggest ever, with 48 teams competing, a record 104 games to be played, and three countries hosting for the first time.

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Christian Pulisic carries the weight of the US. Picture: Alamy

When is the World Cup? The World Cup will begin on Thursday, June 11, and the final will be on Sunday, July 19. There will be 104 matches over the five weeks. England begin their campaign on June 17 and Scotland face Haiti in their opener on June 14.

The MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will host the final. Picture: Alamy

Every World Cup stadium The World Cup has the majority of its games in the US, but Mexico and Canada will share duties, with the three sides all set to play their group stage matches at home. MetLife Stadium, a stone's throw from New York, will host the final while the first match of the tournament will see Mexico play South Africa in the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. Full list of World Cup 2026 stadiums MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, US - capacity 82,500

AT&T Stadium, Dallas, US - capacity 94,000

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, US - capacity 75,000

NRG Stadium, Houston, US - capacity 72,000

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, US - capacity 73,000

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, US - capacity 70,000

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, US - capacity 65,000

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, US - capacity 69,000

Lumen Field, Seattle, US - capacity 69,000

Gillette Stadium, Boston, US - capacity 65,000

Levi's Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area, US - capacity 71,000

BMO Field, Toronto, Canada - capacity 45,000

BC Place, Vancouver, Canada - capacity 54,000

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - capacity 83,000

Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico - capacity 48,000

Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, Mexico - capacity 53,500

Lionel Messi will be attempting to defend the World Cup title with Argentina. Picture: Alamy

Every England and Scotland group stage match England v Croatia Date and time: Wednesday, June 17, 9pm [BST]

Wednesday, June 17, 9pm [BST] Venue: Dallas Stadium (Arlington, Texas) England v Ghana Date and time: Tuesday, June 23, 9pm,

Tuesday, June 23, 9pm, Venue: Boston Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts) Panama v England Date and time: Saturday, June 27, at 10pm,

Saturday, June 27, at 10pm, Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

Scotland are preparing for their first World Cup since 1998. Picture: Alamy

Haiti v Scotland Date and time: Sunday, June 14, at 2am

Sunday, June 14, at 2am Venue: Boston Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts) Scotland v Morocco Date and time: Friday, June 19, at 11pm

Friday, June 19, at 11pm Venue: Boston Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts) Scotland v Brazil Date and time: Wednesday, June 24, at 11pm

Wednesday, June 24, at 11pm Venue: Miami Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida) UK TV guide for watching World Cup All of the games will be broadcast in the UK either on the BBC or on ITV, while BBC Radio 5 Live will also have commentary.

Mikel Oyarzabal's Spain are favourites to lift the trophy. Picture: Alamy

World Cup 2026 odds According to Oddschecker, Spain are the 5/1 favourites, with France second at 6/1 and England are third at 8/1. Kylian Mbappe is 6/1 favourite to be the top scorer.

Full World Cup odds Spain: 5/1

5/1 France: 6/1

6/1 England: 8/1

8/1 Portugal: 9/1

9/1 Argentina: 10/1

10/1 Brazil: 10/1

10/1 Germany: 15/1

15/1 Netherlands: 22/1

22/1 Belgium: 45/1

45/1 Mexico: 70/1

70/1 Japan: 81/1

81/1 USA: 85/1

85/1 Uruguay: 90/1

90/1 Ecuador: 100/1

100/1 Croatia: 115/1

115/1 Senegal: 130/1

130/1 Switzerland: 150/1

150/1 Morocco: 150/1

150/1 Norway: 150/1

150/1 Austria: 175/1

175/1 Sweden: 175/1

175/1 Colombia: 250/1

250/1 Turkey: 250/1

250/1 Canada: 250/1

250/1 Scotland: 275/1

275/1 Ivory Coast: 300/1

300/1 Paraguay: 400/1

400/1 Algeria: 500/1

500/1 South Korea: 500/1

500/1 Ghana: 500/1

500/1 Australia: 500/1

500/1 Czech Republic: 500/1

500/1 Egypt: 500/1

500/1 Bosnia and Herzegovina: 525/1

525/1 Tunisia: 750/1

750/1 Iran: 1000/1

1000/1 Saudi Arabia: 1250/1

1250/1 DR Congo: 1250/1

1250/1 South Africa: 1250/1

1250/1 Iraq: 2000/1

2000/1 Panama: 2000/1

2000/1 Uzbekistan: 2000/1

2000/1 Cape Verde: 2500/1

2500/1 New Zealand: 2500/1

2500/1 Qatar: 2500/1

2500/1 Jordan: 3000/1

3000/1 Haiti: 5000/1

5000/1 Curacao: 5000/1

England's squad relax in preparation for the World Cup. Picture: Alamy