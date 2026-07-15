The biggest game in football is set to be contested this weekend, and here is how you can watch it

Who will win the World Cup in 2026? There are just two teams left . Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The biggest game in football is approaching, with the 2026 World Cup set to be decided this weekend - with only two countries left in the competition.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Argentina won the last World Cup in 2022 in Qatar. Picture: Alamy

FIFA World Cup 2026 final date and time The final will be played at 8pm BST on Sunday, July 19. Third-place play-off date and time The game to decide who comes third and fourth, between the two losing semi-finalists, will be one day before - at 10pm BST on Saturday, July 18.

New York / New Jersey stadium in East Rutherford will host the final. Picture: Alamy

Where will the World Cup final be played? MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, will be the venue for the final. For the World Cup, it is being called New York, New Jersey. The stadium is the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets, both NFL teams, and has a capacity of 82,000. The third-place play-off will be at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. How to watch the World Cup final on TV Both the BBC and ITV will be broadcasting the World Cup final live, giving fans a chance to choose their favourite commentators. The channels will begin their build-ups from 7pm on BBC 1 and iPlayer, and ITV 1 and ITV X.

Kylian Mbappe will hope to add to his goal tally in the third-place play-off. Picture: Alamy