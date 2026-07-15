What time is the World Cup final and when is the third place play-off?
The biggest game in football is set to be contested this weekend, and here is how you can watch it
The biggest game in football is approaching, with the 2026 World Cup set to be decided this weekend - with only two countries left in the competition.
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After five weeks and 103 matches, the World Cup is reaching its conclusion, with the record 48 teams having been whittled down to just two.
Donald Trump is expected to be at the final, having been mocked for his comments earlier in the tournament after the US president asked FIFA to revoke the suspension of Folarin Balogun.
It remains to be seen if he will present the trophy and then join in with the celebrations, as he did when presenting Chelsea with last year's World Club Cup
Here are all of the details about the FIFA World Cup final and third-place play-off.
Read also: World Cup winner Nobby Stiles' brain disease was caused by years of heading footballs, inquest finds
FIFA World Cup 2026 final date and time
The final will be played at 8pm BST on Sunday, July 19.
Third-place play-off date and time
The game to decide who comes third and fourth, between the two losing semi-finalists, will be one day before - at 10pm BST on Saturday, July 18.
Where will the World Cup final be played?
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, will be the venue for the final.
For the World Cup, it is being called New York, New Jersey.
The stadium is the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets, both NFL teams, and has a capacity of 82,000.
The third-place play-off will be at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
How to watch the World Cup final on TV
Both the BBC and ITV will be broadcasting the World Cup final live, giving fans a chance to choose their favourite commentators.
The channels will begin their build-ups from 7pm on BBC 1 and iPlayer, and ITV 1 and ITV X.