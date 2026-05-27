It has been reported that fans may have been misled about the locations of the seats they were purchasing, and FIFA’s public statements and ticket releases possibly contributing to soaring prices

Spectators watching the opening game of the 2022 World Cup between Qatar and Ecuador. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

FIFA’s ticketing practices for the 2026 World Cup are to be investigated by prosecutors in the United States after fans were faced with tickets listed for as much as £1.7 million.

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The attorneys generals of New York and New Jersey insist FIFA must answer questions after allegations of “artificially inflating prices” and “misleading fans” over the sale of match tickets, with world football’s governing body subpoenaed to provide information. It has been reported that fans may have been misled about the locations of the seats they were purchasing, and FIFA’s public statements and ticket releases possibly contributing to soaring prices. New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport and her New York counterpart Letitia James have specifically requested details about ticketing practices for eight World Cup matches hosted in New Jersey, including England’s group game with Panama on June 27 and the World Cup final on July 19. Tickets for the biggest game in world football were released on FIFA's official "resale/exchange marketplace" website, with four seats available at $2,299,998.85 (roughly £1.7m each). Buying all four of those tickets for the match on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, would set you back more than $9.2m (£6.8m). Read More: Caller Sean thinks FIFA should cancel the World Cup in the US Read More: FIFA criticised over £8,335 tickets for World Cup final making it 'most expensive' in history

England fan Basil Goode, shows his support during the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifier. Picture: Getty

Tickets behind the goal are comparatively more affordable, being sold at $16,098 (£11,953). FIFA does not control the asking prices on the resale website, but takes a 15% fee from both the seller and buyer of such tickets. In theory, this means the governing body could earn almost $600,000 from the sale of just one seat. Davenport said: “Being honest about ticket sales is not complicated. “But FIFA has turned buying a ticket to the World Cup into a gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity, and impossibly high prices – all at the expense of consumers and hardworking New Jerseyans. “We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation of FIFA’s conduct, and we are proud to stand together with Attorney General James in protecting our consumers. “It’s an honour to host the World Cup, but the event is not an invitation to exploit our residents and visitors.” Supporters have reported they were “misled” about the location of seats, including through the creation of more expensive ‘front’ category tickets released after the initial sales. It is also alleged variable pricing through various phases and subject to demand had allowed FIFA to raise prices for about 90 of the 104 fixtures by an average of 34 per cent.