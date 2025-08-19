Councillor David Graham, 43, who has been sentenced to 27 months in jail after he was convicted of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl. Picture: Police Scotland

By Ella Bennett

A shamed Fife councillor who was convicted of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl has been sentenced to 27 months in jail.

David Graham, 43, was convicted of one charge of having sex with a child aged 15, following a trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in July. The offences happened over several months in 2023 in Edinburgh and Fife, after the pair met socially, shortly after the girl’s 15th birthday. Graham, who was suspended from the Labour Party two years ago, denied the charge but was convicted by majority verdict. He was released on bail following his conviction. Riot police were called to a mass “protest” outside his home involving around 100 people, which led to three arrests, and the court heard that his parents’ home had also been targeted. On Tuesday at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Graham’s defence Chris Sneddon acknowledged there was a “potential for community reprisal” but urged a non-custodial sentence to be imposed. He said that Graham continues to deny the charge, but “understands the impact the type of behaviour can have on the victim of such behaviour”, the court heard. Read more: Chinese nationals who smuggled £9 million worth of cannabis hidden in wooden flooring jailed Read more: Hit-and-run driver who killed pregnant care worker's unborn baby jailed for 13 years

Exterior view of Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in Kirkcaldy, Fife, Scotland, UK. Picture: Alamy

The defence lawyer said that a higher risk of re-offending had not been highlighted in the criminal justice social work report. Sheriff Robert More branded the offences between February and August 2023 an “escalating and brazen course of sexual behaviour” and said that Graham had “undermined the trust” placed in him by the community, the court heard. The sheriff said: “You denied the offences which continued in criminal justice social work report but the denials were not accepted.” The court heard that a “romantic relationship” developed shortly after the girl’s 15th birthday, which became “more intimate” and involved a 25-year age gap. The sheriff said the single charge amounted to three offences including engaging with sex activity with an older child, along with evidence of “planning” to avoid detection. He imposed a sentence of 27 months, and said that the case was of “higher culpability”. Graham was 40 or 41 years old at the time of the offending, and the sheriff said he was “well known” in the area and perceived as “a hard-working and diligent local representative”, the court heard. Sentencing, Sheriff More said: “The conduct took place at a variety of locations including the home you shared with your then partner. “You were aware of how old the girl was and had been warned by her family to stay away from her. “Laws are intended to protect children from those who would exploit their vulnerability. There is nothing to suggest she was physically harmed or evidence that she has suffered psychological harm. In my view there is a real risk your offending will have such a psychological impact.” He said there was evidence that “individual instances were planned, to remove yourself from local area to avoid being recognised”. The sheriff added: “Mr Sneddon has said your home has been targeted in what has been described as protests; the property in which your parents reside has also reportedly been targeted even though they are blameless. “Anyone who would engage in criminality at such event can expect to receive a punishment which would seek to deter them.”

