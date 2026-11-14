Fifteen people have been taken to hospital after a fire, believed to have been started deliberately, broke out at a property in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to Copland Road, near Ibrox Stadium, at around 5.20pm on Friday.

Four fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze, which started on the ground floor of a four-storey building.

The property was evacuated and 15 people were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police Scotland said the fire is being treated as "wilful" and enquiries are ongoing.

Glasgow Pollok MSP Paul Sweeney said he was “disgusted” to hear reports that the blaze had been started deliberately.

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