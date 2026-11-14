Fifteen people taken to hospital after fire started 'deliberately' in Glasgow
Police Scotland said the fire is being treated as "wilful" and enquiries are ongoing.
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Fifteen people have been taken to hospital after a fire, believed to have been started deliberately, broke out at a property in Glasgow.
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Emergency services were called to Copland Road, near Ibrox Stadium, at around 5.20pm on Friday.
Four fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze, which started on the ground floor of a four-storey building.
The property was evacuated and 15 people were taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police Scotland said the fire is being treated as "wilful" and enquiries are ongoing.
Glasgow Pollok MSP Paul Sweeney said he was “disgusted” to hear reports that the blaze had been started deliberately.
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Built in 1897 by James Chalmers as William Morier’s brush factory, this Category C listed landmark has stood in Ibrox for nearly 130 years. Huge thanks to @fire_scot and @Scotambservice for their swift rescue efforts. Anyone with info or footage should call 101 and residents… pic.twitter.com/jZ8zItC3zT— Paul Sweeney MSP (@PaulJSweeney) November 14, 2026
He wrote on X: “Endangering the lives of residents, 15 of whom have been taken to hospital, while damaging one of our city’s historic buildings is deplorable.”
Mr Sweeney said the Category C-listed building was constructed in 1897 by James Chalmers as William Morier’s brush factory and had stood in Ibrox for nearly 130 years.
He thanked the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance Service for their response, adding that anyone with information or footage should call Police Scotland on 101.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted at 5.06pm and crews left at around 10.55pm after making the area safe and handing 15 casualties into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.