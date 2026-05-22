Today, I, on behalf of Help for Heroes, along with other veterans from across the country, will come together at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

We must rightfully acknowledge the sacrifice, bravery, and dedication of all those who served during the Iraq War, which ended 15 years ago. Some paid the ultimate sacrifice, many were wounded both physically and mentally, we remember them all.

We all, I hope, also take the opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to support those who return affected by their service and their families.

Anniversaries are a time for reflection, remembrance, and, I would suggest, reaffirmation. Affirmation by the government of the day, all politicians, and every citizen of our nation to ensure that if our young people step up to serve our country at its behest, when and if they return, they will be cared for physically, mentally, and financially.

All wars and or conflicts are horrendous. As servicemen and women, we understand the risk of serving our nation. The reality is that our families and loved ones often bear the heavy sacrifice of our service. I believe that when we reflect, we should start with the truth. The truth of the horrors of war. The truth of the sacrifices made by millions of young men and women. The truth of our repeated failures to keep the peace once the guns fall silent, and the human cost of those failures.

From the very start in the summer of 2007, we visited those horrifically wounded from Iraq and Afghanistan, who made it back to Selly Oak hospital, Birmingham. We knew we had to do something; we had to make sure we honoured those who paid the ultimate sacrifice by looking after their friends who made it home. Help for Heroes was born.

Today, nearly 20 years later, that commitment remains as strong as it did in 2007, ensuring that those affected by their service to our nation will be cared for and supported. Indeed, the need for Help for Heroes’ life-changing care grows in an increasingly dangerous and uncertain world.

Governments, politicians, and policies all change with alarming regularity. What those affected by their service to our nation need is consistency of care, support and understanding. I hope that we, along with other charities, can and do provide that with the support of the Great British public.

To all those who have served, to all those who serve today and to those who will serve in the future, thank you.

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Mark Elliott is a founding member of Help for Heroes and served 25 years in the British Army with the Grenadier Guards and Adjutant General’s Corps.

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