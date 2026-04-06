Fifth arrest in murder probe into death of pedestrian killed in crash
Liam Green's family have paid tribute to him following his death.
A fifth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a pedestrian killed in a crash in Barnsley.
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Liam Green, 45, died at the scene on Friday after being hit by a white Volkswagen Touareg in Rose Tree Avenue, Cudworth, at around 4.55pm, South Yorkshire Police said.
The force said a 53-year-old man was arrested on Sunday and remains in police custody, alongside a 60-year-old man and 38-year-old woman who were arrested on Friday.
All were arrested on suspicion of murder.
A 33-year-old man and 17-year-old boy who were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday have both been bailed.
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Paying tribute to the 45-year-old, Mr Green’s family said: “We hope you’re at peace now.
“We all love you very much, sending you big hugs from your mam, sons, brother and family.”
Anyone with information has been urged to contact South Yorkshire Police or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers.