A fifth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a pedestrian killed in a crash in Barnsley.

Liam Green, 45, died at the scene on Friday after being hit by a white Volkswagen Touareg in Rose Tree Avenue, Cudworth, at around 4.55pm, South Yorkshire Police said.

The force said a 53-year-old man was arrested on Sunday and remains in police custody, alongside a 60-year-old man and 38-year-old woman who were arrested on Friday.

All were arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 33-year-old man and 17-year-old boy who were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday have both been bailed.

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