Fifth person charged following Hatzola ambulance arson attack
The 18-year-old man is the latest individual to be charged in connection with the investigation
A further arrest has been made following a police investigation into an arson attack on Hatzola ambulances in north London.
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On Tueday, 18-year-old Subhan Ahmed was been charged in connection with the Counter Terrorism Policing London investigation, after five volunteer-led ambulances run by the Jewish community were set alight in March.
Ahmed, a British national, from Walthamstow, east London, was charged with assisting an offender.
The 18-year-old is the fifth individual to be charged in connection with the attack.
It comes after four ambulances were set alight on Highfield Road in northwest London shortly after 1.35am on Monday, March 23.
The attack, which has not been declared as a terrorist incident, saw six fire engines and more than 40 firefighters tackle the blaze.
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The latest individual to be charged in connection with the investigation, Ahmed was released on bail and is now due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ court on Tuesday, 16 June.
In April, Hamza Iqbal, 20, and Rehan Khan, 19, from Leyton, were charged with committing arson, destroying or damaging property being reckless as to whether life would be endangered, alongside a 17-year-old dual British and Pakistani national from Walthamstow and Judex Atshatshi, 18, a British national from Dagenham, in April.
The four individuals appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday, April 24, and were remanded in custody.
The trial is scheduled to take place in January 2027.
It comes after Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: "Since this appalling attack last week, we have been working continuously to investigate and identify those responsible.
'We know concern among the Jewish community remains high, but I hope these arrests show that we are doing everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.
"As I’ve said previously, the support we had from the local community since this attack took place has been incredible, and we will continue to work closely with local policing colleagues to do everything we can to keep the public safe."