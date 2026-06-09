A further arrest has been made following a police investigation into an arson attack on Hatzola ambulances in north London.

On Tueday, 18-year-old Subhan Ahmed was been charged in connection with the Counter Terrorism Policing London investigation, after five volunteer-led ambulances run by the Jewish community were set alight in March.

Ahmed, a British national, from Walthamstow, east London, was charged with assisting an offender.

The 18-year-old is the fifth individual to be charged in connection with the attack.

It comes after four ambulances were set alight on Highfield Road in northwest London shortly after 1.35am on Monday, March 23.

The attack, which has not been declared as a terrorist incident, saw six fire engines and more than 40 firefighters tackle the blaze.

Read more: Somalian man arrested after ‘attempted beheading’ in Belfast as hero bystanders hailed for tackling knifeman

Read more: 'This is not about free speech’: Technology Secretary hits back after Trump urges UK to scrap under 16s social media ban