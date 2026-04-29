First introduced in 2023 by then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, this ground-breaking legislation will stop the tobacco industry from wreaking havoc on the lungs of future generations. In a world-first, from next year, retailers will no longer be able to sell cigarettes to anyone born on or after January 1st 2009. This is one of the most significant public health advances in decades and will transform the nation’s health.

The journey towards signing this bill into law has not been easy. It took an extraordinary coalition of public health charities, campaigners and politicians to stand up to the tobacco industry’s lobbying efforts and finally get it over the line. It’s a powerful example of why we shouldn’t shy away from proposing bold strategies that have a massive impact.

As we celebrate the move towards a smoke-free future, we can’t ignore the grip that big tobacco will continue to hold over the more than 5.3 million adult Britons who currently smoke. The sad truth is that most smokers are desperate to quit. According to a poll by Cancer Research UK, 85 per cent of smokers and ex-smokers regret taking up the deadly habit.

My own parents began smoking at ages 8 and 10. Growing up, I watched in despair as, again and again, my mum tried and failed to quit while returning to a habit that was destroying her lungs. It was only in her mid-50s that she finally managed to stop. I know that there will be many smokers out there who are just as desperate to quit and yet unable to access the professional support they deserve.

In too many areas, access to smoking cessation services is a postcode lottery. Research by Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) showed that NHS South East London, which has an 8.2% smoking rate, spent £32.11 per smoker in 2025-26, while Lincolnshire, which has one of the highest smoking rates in the country at 14.4%, spent just £9.76 per smoker. These disparities mean that far too many are unable to access support while big tobacco continues to make enormous profits from destroying lives.

The industry has tried to argue that its tax contribution outweighs the societal harm caused by cigarettes, but the data doesn’t stack up. In fact, smoking costs the UK economy nearly £93 billion a year, while duties and taxes on tobacco contribute just £8 billion to the treasury.

The generational smoking ban must not be the end of the story for holding the tobacco industry to account. It should instead be a catalyst for further change, including more investment in smoking cessation services and compassionate support for people who are addicted to cigarettes and other nicotine products. This can only happen if services receive additional funding, which must come from the same tobacco industry that once spread the lie that cigarettes were safe.

We know that a levy on the tobacco industry could raise £700 million a year. By funnelling industry profits directly into smoking cessation programmes, we can transform these services and give new hope to those struggling. A smoke-free future is closer than ever before but this isn’t the end of the story. We must use this moment to challenge big tobacco’s stranglehold over the nation’s health and offer increased support for those caught up in a deadly addiction.

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Sarah Sleet is Chief Executive of Asthma + Lung UK.

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