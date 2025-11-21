A fighter pilot has died in a crash during a stunt at an airshow in Dubai.

The Indian Air Force pilot was performing a ‘vertical loop’ manoeuvre when he crashed to the ground in front of the horrified crowd of spectators.

Video footage shows the plane hurtling towards the ground at Al Maktoum International Airport before it crashed in a massive fireball.

One onlooker told local media: “We were watching the display when suddenly we saw smoke and an explosion. People started running and screaming, and then the ambulance arrived quickly.”

Another witness, Shajudheen Jabbar, told Gulf News: “From the way the flight turned before it went down, I strongly feel the pilot tried to save the spectators.”

