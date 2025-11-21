Fighter jet pilot killed in fireball crash at Dubai airshow
A fighter pilot has died in a crash during a stunt at an airshow in Dubai.
The Indian Air Force pilot was performing a ‘vertical loop’ manoeuvre when he crashed to the ground in front of the horrified crowd of spectators.
Video footage shows the plane hurtling towards the ground at Al Maktoum International Airport before it crashed in a massive fireball.
One onlooker told local media: “We were watching the display when suddenly we saw smoke and an explosion. People started running and screaming, and then the ambulance arrived quickly.”
Another witness, Shajudheen Jabbar, told Gulf News: “From the way the flight turned before it went down, I strongly feel the pilot tried to save the spectators.”
The Indian Air Force said in a statement: "IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.
"A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident."
Dubai's Media Office and the UAE Ministry of Defence have said firefighters and emergency services have "responded rapidly" to the crash.
India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anial Chauhan said in a statement that all ranks of the Indian Army "deeply regret the incident" and "stand firmly" with the pilot's bereaved family.