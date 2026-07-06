A Russian ‘Bear-F’ maritime patrol aircraft being intercepted by UK fighters. Picture: MOD

By Asher McShane

Russian patrol aircraft “repeatedly approached” the UK’s carrier strike group as it operated in the Arctic last week and was intercepted by two F-35 fighter jets, the Ministry of Defence said.

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An MoD spokesperson said: “While operating in the Norwegian Sea on Operation Firecrest, the UK’s Carrier Strike Group was repeatedly approached by a Russian ‘Bear-F’ maritime patrol aircraft. “The Bear-F passed at low altitude and unnecessarily close to HMS Prince of Wales and dropped a large number of sonobuoys in close proximity to the carrier. “This activity was unsafe and unprofessional. "The Russian aircraft was intercepted and escorted by two UK F-35 jets from HMS Prince of Wales until it left the area.” Read more: Russian warship fired warning shots at civilian yacht in the English Channel Read more: Farage has ‘serious questions to answer’, minister insists amid mounting calls for investigation over money from convicted criminal

F-35 fighters from the UK's Carrier Strike Group launched from HMS Prince of Wales to intercept a Russian 'Bear' reconnaissance aircraft. Picture: MOD