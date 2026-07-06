F-35 fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian patrol aircraft near UK’s carrier strike group
Russian patrol aircraft “repeatedly approached” the UK’s carrier strike group as it operated in the Arctic last week and was intercepted by two F-35 fighter jets, the Ministry of Defence said.
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An MoD spokesperson said: “While operating in the Norwegian Sea on Operation Firecrest, the UK’s Carrier Strike Group was repeatedly approached by a Russian ‘Bear-F’ maritime patrol aircraft.
“The Bear-F passed at low altitude and unnecessarily close to HMS Prince of Wales and dropped a large number of sonobuoys in close proximity to the carrier.
“This activity was unsafe and unprofessional.
"The Russian aircraft was intercepted and escorted by two UK F-35 jets from HMS Prince of Wales until it left the area.”
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Last month a Russian warship fired warning shots at a retired British couple who were on their leisure yacht in the English Channel.
Jane and Alan Kelvey were sailing 23 miles (37km) off the Isle of Wight in international waters when they came into close contact with Russian frigate, the Admiral Grigorovich back in June.
Russia's Defence Ministry said the yacht had been on a "dangerous approach" towards the warship but the couple said they were "not on a collision course".
The Russian Defence Ministry said the Admiral Grigorovich's crew had fired into the yacht's path with rifles after making several attempts to contact the yacht over the radio.
It said the ship also launched warning flares and the sailors had acted in "strict accordance with international shipping regulations".