A film student stabbed to death on Primrose Hill was surrounded and kicked on the floor before he died, a court heard.

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Oliuwadamilola Ogunyankinnu, 27, of Southbury Road, Enfield, has appeared at the Old Bailey this week having been charged with his murder.

Finbar Sullivan, 21, was killed after an alleged knife attack at the north London viewpoint on April 7.

On Wednesday, the court was told Mr Sullivan entered the park with a friend before he is said to have been surrounded by a group of suspects at 6.30pm.

He then was punched and pushed to the ground, prosecutor Zara Brawley said.

Ogunyankinnu is accused of punching Mr Sullivan before kicking or stamping towards his head while he was on the ground, the court heard.

Mr Sullivan was then stabbed by another male at “least twice”, including a fatal injury to his thigh, the court heard.

Ogunyankinnu is yet to enter pleas but a provisional trial date was set for April next year.

During a previous court hearing at Stratford Magistrates’ Court, before being taken to the cells, he said: “I didn’t kill anybody, I didn’t stab anybody, they’ve got the wrong person.”

Alexis Bidace, 25, of Fore Street, Enfield, north London, and Ernest Boateng, 25, of Keswick Drive, Enfield, were arrested on Monday and have also been charged with murder.

The pair appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning and did not enter any formal pleas.

Anna Wright, defending, said they both deny participation in the alleged murder.

The men spoke only to confirm their names, addresses and age during the six-minute hearing.

District Judge Daniel Benjamin remanded them in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Bidace wore a black jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms while Boateng wore a grey jumper and grey tracksuit bottoms.

A woman could be seen mouthing “I love you” to Bidace from the public gallery as he was taken out of court.

Khalid Abdulqadir, 18, of Fellows Road, Camden, has been charged with grievous bodily harm, violent disorder and possession of a knife following the incident.

Abdulqadir is accused of stabbing a rival during a clash.

It is said the man allegedly stabbed by Abdulqadir had to have his spleen removed and also suffered a badly broken hand.

He appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody.

He is next due to appear at Inner London Crown Court for a plea hearing on May 12.

Mr Sullivan, known as Fin by his friends, was a student at the London Screen Academy.

His father Christopher Sullivan, 65, said he was “so broken-hearted” in the aftermath of his son’s death.

“I can’t believe it. He was the most beautiful, lovely, outgoing, loving boy,” he told the Daily Mail. “He was just a really lovely person. Why he was targeted, we have no idea.”

Anyone with information should contact police, quoting reference on 6448/07Apr, as the investigation continues.