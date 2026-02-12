Fundraiser launched in support of James Van Der Beek’s family has raised more than $1.1million within hours of the Dawson Creek star’s death.

James Van Der Beek died aged 48 following a cancer battle. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

James Van Der Beek shared a heartbreaking final message to fans less than a month before his death from cancer aged just 48.

The Dawson’s Creek star shared a hopeful video with fans saying he was planning to rest and recover his strength before the spring. In the hours after the star's death, a fundraiser launched in support of his family raised more than $1.1million. In a video posted on Instagram on January 15, he said: “Anyone else out there finding that your New Year’s resolution was impossible to keep? I’m going to say something: I don’t think it’s your fault. “Why are we celebrating a new year in the dead of winter? Why are we celebrating new beginnings at a time when nature rests?

“I’m going to take winter to recover, to rest, and I’m going to make New Year’s resolutions in the spring. Who’s with me?” He continued: “Animals are hibernating! Birds fly south for the winter! “The time to celebrate a new beginning, and a new you, and a new resolution, is in the spring, at the vernal equinox, when the flowers bloom and it gets warmer and the birds return. “That’s how nature does it. Why are we fighting nature?” James’s wife Kimberly, confirmed the news in an Instagram post. “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,” she wrote.

James's wife Kimberly, confirmed the news in an Instagram post. "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning," she wrote.

"He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. "Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend." Two weeks ago he posted an adorable image of him hugging his daughter, writing: "My father and my daughter share a birthday today. At first, I thought that was all they shared - they seemed so different to me. "But as the two of you have evolved, and let more of who you are shine through, I can recognize the same open, warm, loving, gentle heart. "I see the care and dedication you shower upon those you love most. I see the same out-of-the-box Aquarian creativity and originality. "And you both make every room you're in more fun. Different senes of humor, but you both have a way of alchemizing the vibe around you in such a subtle way one can almost miss how powerfully you do this. "In this crazy world, it's a wonder to me that you've managed to stay so open, so tender, and so genuinely good. "You are marvels… and I'm so insanely grateful to have you in my life. "The world is a better place because the two of you are in it. "Happy birthday, guys. I love you with all my heart." He died following a battle with colon cancer - after first announcing his diagnosis in November 2024. Diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer, the actor wrote on social media at the time: "I've been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialling in my overall health with greater focus than ever before. "Please know that my family and I deeply appreciate all the love and support."

Dawson's Creek ran for a total of six seasons and went on to be a classic teen drama that defined the genre.

American actor James Van Der Beek arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video's 'Overcompensating' Season 1. Picture: Alamy