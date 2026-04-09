Tributes have been paid to the son of a musician who was knifed to death at a packed London beauty spot.

“ he was the subject of an indiscriminate stabbing. He was not a gang member,” he added.

He added that his family had “no idea” why he was targeted.

His father, musician Christopher Sullivan, said: “He's my only son... I had him when I was 45. He can never be replaced.”

Finbar Sullivan, 21, died after he was stabbed when violence broke out at Primrose Hill.

At one point in the video, a thug pulls out a knife and threatens another person. Another video shows paramedics giving medical attention to a male lying on the floor.

Several young men can be seen brawling in a video, while shocked onlookers film with mobile phones.

Police have launched a murder investigation and are investigating footage that is said to show the lead-up to the fatal killing.

“He'd stay at home editing his films six nights a week. He wanted to follow in his [grandfather's footsteps] and be a cameraman,” Mr Sullivan told the Daily Mail.

An eyewitness said: “A big brawl kicked off - people were throwing punches, people were screaming at others to stop.

“A massive group of people began crowding around someone on the floor where the fight had been and you could see from people’s reactions it was not good. Lots of people had their head in their hands and just looked very distressed.”

Finbar was fatally stabbed in the early evening and despite the efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, aged in his 20s, was found nearby in Regent’s Park Road with knife wounds and was taken to hospital.

The attack is understood to have happened while the popular north London beauty spot was busy with people who turned out to enjoy the Spring sunshine with schools still off for the Easter holiday.

No arrests have been made.

Detective Inspector Andy Griffin, who is leading the investigation, said: “Finbar’s family have suffered a devastating loss and our thoughts are with them as they navigate this very challenging time.

“Our investigation is progressing at pace and we are following several lines of inquiry. This incident occurred in a busy public park and there may be many witnesses who can help us piece together what happened.

“We are aware of footage circulating on social media around the time of the incident and urge anyone who has any information, including photos or videos, which could support the investigation to urgently contact us.”

Police are investigating a separate double stabbing in Shadwell, east London, on Tuesday afternoon that also saw one man killed and another injured.

A man in his late 20s or early 30s was fatally injured just after 4pm in Watney Street, while a second man aged in his 50s remains in hospital with wounds that are not life-threatening.

Officers were called to Shadwell with an ambulance crew, and the younger man was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition and later died. Detectives are working to trace his family.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams said: “My thoughts remain with the victim’s family and loved ones, as well as those in the community who have been affected by this incident.

“We are working to establish the circumstances surrounding his tragic death.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who has CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist in our inquiries – please come forward with any information.”

Anyone with information about the Shadwell stabbing can call police on 101, giving the reference CAD 5004/7APRIL, or for the Primrose Hill fight CAD 6448/07Apr, or to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.