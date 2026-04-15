"We are a community who would always choose to build bridges rather than walls," the Synagogue said in a statement.

Police investigation launched following attempted arson attack on north London synagogue. Picture: LBC

By Chay Quinn

Two people have been arrested in connection with an attempted arson attack on a Finchley synagogue earlier on Wednesday.

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A 47-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were both arrested in Watford after the attack and remain in police custody. The incident is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime. No one was injured in the incident at Finchley Reform Synagogue, and there was no damage to the property. Two people wearing dark clothing and balaclavas approached the synagogue shortly after midnight on Wednesday April 15. They allegedly threw two bottles, suspected to contain petrol, and a brick at the building, but neither bottle ignited. Read more: Government 'frightened' by social media giants: Peer blasts 'indecisive' Labour ahead of crunch vote on child ban Read more: Starmer and Reeves blasted at PMQs over 'hold-up' on defence spending plans

Police are hunting two suspects following attempted arson attack on north London synagogue. Picture: LBC

The synagogue said in a statement: "We are extremely grateful that nobody was hurt and that our building is also unharmed, but we know that the emotional and psychological impact of today’s events is significant. "We are extremely grateful for the solidarity of our neighbours, local police and politicians. "They help us remember that we are a community who would always choose to build bridges rather than walls. "We are so grateful to those who are investing enormous energy in this moment to care for our physical security, which enables our community to focus on its spiritual and emotional wellbeing." Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, who leads policing in the area, said: “I hope the swift action by officers today to identify and arrest two people provides some reassurance and demonstrates how seriously we take attacks of this nature. “However, we understand the significant concern the Jewish community will feel at another incident so soon after the arson attack on four ambulances in Golders Green. There is no suggestion the matter in Finchley and the incident in Golders Green, for which three people have been charged, are linked. “Our increased patrols in the Finchley area continue, and I would ask that anyone with concerns speaks to my officers.”

Police investigation launched following attempted arson attack on north London synagogue. Picture: LBC

Counter terror police are supporting detectives from the Metropolitan Police in investigating the incident. Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch as they attempt to trace the suspects. Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, who leads policing in the area, said: “We are aware of the significant concern that this incident will cause in the community, particularly in the wake of the arson attack in Golders Green last month. We are working with the affected synagogue and continuing to meet with community leaders. “I would like to reassure the community that we take incidents of this nature extremely seriously and detectives are working urgently to identify the suspects.

Courts minister Sarah Sackman, who represents Finchley and Golders Green, said the attack happened at Finchley Reform Synagogue but “thankfully no one has been hurt”. Picture: Alamy

“If you have any CCTV, dash cam footage or information that could help officers please contact the police. “Residents can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area over the coming days. We have brought in additional officers and would urge anyone with concerns to speak to them.” Franco Di Landro , 56, an interior gardener who lives close to the synagogue, said: “I was lying on the sofa, watching the TV, when all of a sudden, I heard an almighty bang. An almighty bang, it felt, sounded like a boulder had hit the floor, and it came from outside. I came outside but I couldn’t see nothing. “But then this morning, when I woke up, I noticed a forensic van at the end of the road, and I thought, ‘oh, Christ. That doesn’t sound good’. “Then there was more and more police, the road then cordoned off, and then looking on social media, I noticed that there’s been a fire mention about a fire bomb in the synagogue. It is scary.” A spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism said: “Attacks on Jews and community institutions in this country just keep escalating. They burned ambulances. Now they are trying to burn down synagogues. "Thankfully nobody was hurt in this latest attempt, but what – or whom – will they try burning next? We are grateful to the police for the investigations that they are conducting and call on anyone with information to assist as a manhunt is underway. “But it really is past time for the authorities to wake up to the scale of extremism in this country – which their inaction on hate marches and surging antisemitism has incubated – and address root causes rather than simply wait for the next incident.”