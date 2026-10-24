'Find something else to moan about', LBC caller tells critics after Andy Burnham's Gogglebox appearance
| Updated: 53m ago
Caller Salome passionately defends Andy Burnham amid criticism over his appearance on Gogglebox.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Burnham said he would “make no apology” for trying to “lead with a bit of lightness” following his appearance on the Channel 4 show which the Tory leader criticised.
His episode was made to highlight work done by Stand Up To Cancer, a cause he said he is “proud” to support.
“That’s the way I go at things and connect with people as best I can."