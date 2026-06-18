Defence Minister Antii Hakkanen said the move would strengthen the nation's defence

Finland's Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said the country has approved the change. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Lawmakers in Finland have voted to lift the country's ban on nuclear weapons in a bid to align it closer with NATO.

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The move allows Helsinki to receive, transport, and otherwise facilitate the movement of nuclear weapons on its territory as part of allied defence operations amid heightened tensions with Russia. Finland's ministers have claimed the country has no plans to host nuclear weapons, but the change in the law was designed as a deterrent amid an uncertain state of security in Europe. The country shares an 800-mile border with Russia and the move is said to have angered Vladimir Putin. Read more: Russian warship 'reckless' to fire warning shots at British yacht says Starmer but insists nothing 'more sinister' at play Read more: Ben Wallace warns UK defence position is ‘very perilous’ after Russian warship fires warning shots near British couple’s yacht

Eduskunta hyväksyi vahvalla 2/3 enemmistöllä ydinenergialain muutoksen. Tämä historiallinen uudistus vahvistaa Suomen ja koko Naton turvallisuutta.



Ydinasepolitiikan kokonaisuus on ollut tämän vaalikauden haastavimpia kokonaisuuksia puolustusministeriössä. Vuosien perehtyminen,… — Antti Häkkänen (@anttihakkanen) June 17, 2026

Its lawmakers voted by a margin of 125 to 61 on Wednesday to lift the country’s longstanding ban. Defence Minister Antii Hakkanen wrote on X: "The Parliament approved the amendment to the Nuclear Energy Act with a strong 2/3 majority." "With this proposal, we are strengthening Finland’s defence and enabling the full use of NATO's nuclear deterrent as protection for Finland." Mr Häkkänen added that the country’s former nuclear restrictions no longer reflected the geopolitical realities facing a NATO member. The Nexta TV media channel reported that Putin claimed Finland had planned to take part of Russia.

The move is said to have angered Vladimir Putin. Picture: Getty

He said: "What did Finland join NATO for? Did we have any territorial disputes with Finland? No. "Everything had long been settled. Why did they join NATO then? In the hope that everything here would collapse, and they’d swoop in and grab what they could. "They’re already building a border along the Sestra River." The change comes a week after Russia began construction on a new military base eerily close to Finland’s eastern border for the first time since the USSR collapsed.

The country's president Alexander Stubb. Picture: Getty