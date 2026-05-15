Finnish defence sources scrambled jets while Helsinki airport ground to a halt after suspected drone activity was detected over the capital.

After suspected drone activity in the skies above the country's capital region, Finland reassured its citizens that it no longer posed a threat and that the situation was returning to normal.

Finland and the nearby Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have seen a string of recent incidents where Ukrainian drones aimed at Russia have strayed into their airspace, but it was not immediately known if Friday's incident was similar.

The Finnish defence forces scrambled fighter jets and other emergency services in response to the situation, but said in a statement that Finland was not facing a direct military threat.

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