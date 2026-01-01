Helsinki police have opened an investigation into potential aggravated criminal damage, attempted aggravated criminal damage and aggravated interference with telecommunications

Finnish Police have seized a vessel believed to have been involved in damaging undersea cables between Finland and Estonia. Picture: Finland Border Guard

By Henry Moore

Finnish authorities have seized a Russian ship and all 14 crew members suspected of cutting an undersea cable but dragging its anchor.

Police in Helsinki have opened an investigation into the vessel and its crew, accusing them of aggravated criminal damage, attempted aggravated criminal damage and aggravated interference with telecommunications. This marks just the latest in a series of similar incidents throughout the Baltic Sea in recent years. The cable is owned by telecommunications service provider Elisa and is considered to be critical underwater infrastructure.

Undersea cables vulnerable to attack that could cripple communications. Picture: Alamy

Sky News has named the vessel as the Fitburg which had departed from Russia and was en-route to Israel. Members of the crew are believed to be from Russia, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. A police statement said a helicopter was sent to scout the ship before authorities took “control of the vessel as part of a joint operation". "At this stage, the police are investigating the incident as aggravated criminal damage, attempted aggravated criminal damage, and aggravated interference with telecommunications," the police added. "Finland is prepared for security challenges of various kinds, and we respond to them as necessary," Finnish President Alexander Stubb said.

The Royal Navy has quietly entered a new phase of undersea warfare, deploying autonomous gliders capable of patrolling the depths for months at a time in response to a surge of Russian submarine activity near UK waters. Picture: Royal Navy