A British man has been detailed by Israeli authorities in a Palestinian village and handed over to police following an "incident".

Finn Joughin has been detained for questioning in Umm al-Khair, south of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank.

A video has been circulating on social media of him being led away by armed settlers.

Joughin was performing a protective presence with Palestinians in the area, the Times of Israel reported.

An FCDO Spokesperson said: "We are aware of reports that a British national is being detained by Israeli authorities following an incident in Umm Al Kheir.

"Officials from the British Embassy Tel Aviv have raised the case with the Israeli authorities and are seeking further information."