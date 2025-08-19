Tragedy as Finnish MP 'takes their own life' in Helsinki parliament building
A Finnish MP has committed suicide inside the national parliament building, the country’s prime minister has said.
Local media reported that emergency services rushed to the Parliament House in Helsinki at 11am to find the body of Eemeli Peltonen.
The 30-year-old was an MP for Prime Minister Petteri Orpo's National Coalition parliamentary group having been elected to parliament in 2023.
He was a member of its Administrative Committee and Legal Committee, as well as a city councillor of Järvenpää and the chairman of the city board.
Announcing his colleagues's death, Mr Orpo said: "Some time ago, we received truly shocking news from parliament, our common workplace.
"One of our colleagues has passed away on parliament premises. This is truly sad news.
"At the same time, we wish strength to his family, loved ones and colleagues. This deeply touches all of us, we send greetings and strength to everyone."
In June, Peltonen revealed he had taken a few weeks of his parliamentary duties while recovering from treatment for a bacterial kidney infection.
Several police patrol units and emergency medical services are currently on the scene, but authorities are not treating the death as a criminal case.
Finnish flags have been lowered to half-mast at the front of the parliament building.
Finnish MPs were due to return to Parliament on September 2 following the August summer recess.
But Mr Orpo said political discussions would be suspended in mourning for the MP's death.
Päivi Räsänen, a Finnish MP, told the Ilta Sanomat newspaper: "I believe that this will mark the beginning of autumn in parliament. Despite the political tensions, it is a close-knit working community."