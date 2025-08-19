SDP MP Eemeli Peltonen, 30, was confirmed to have died in the parliament building today at around 11am. Picture: Facebook

By Frankie Elliott

A Finnish MP has committed suicide inside the national parliament building, the country’s prime minister has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Local media reported that emergency services rushed to the Parliament House in Helsinki at 11am to find the body of Eemeli Peltonen. The 30-year-old was an MP for Prime Minister Petteri Orpo's National Coalition parliamentary group having been elected to parliament in 2023. He was a member of its Administrative Committee and Legal Committee, as well as a city councillor of Järvenpää and the chairman of the city board. Read more: Vladimir Putin's team reportedly carries a suitcase to collect his poo when he travels Read more: Mystery deepens as parents who claim 7-month-old baby was 'abducted' from corner shop stop cooperating with police

In June, Peltonen revealed on social media that he was receiving treatment for kidney problems. Picture: Instagram

Announcing his colleagues's death, Mr Orpo said: "Some time ago, we received truly shocking news from parliament, our common workplace. "One of our colleagues has passed away on parliament premises. This is truly sad news. "At the same time, we wish strength to his family, loved ones and colleagues. This deeply touches all of us, we send greetings and strength to everyone." In June, Peltonen revealed he had taken a few weeks of his parliamentary duties while recovering from treatment for a bacterial kidney infection.

Local media reported that emergency services rushed to Parliament House in Helsinki following reports of a death. Picture: Getty