Online sensation Fiona the hippo dies aged nine after swallowing hat that fell into enclosure
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Fiona the hippo, who became an online sensation after surviving a premature birth, has died after swallowing a hat that fell into her enclosure.
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The nine-year-old Nile hippo became ill after eating the winter hat at Cincinnati Zoo last week.
Zoo staff tried to help the hat pass through her digestive system, but said their efforts to save her were unsuccessful.
“Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome,” the zoo said in a post on Instagram.
"The team performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful and she did not recover.”
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Fiona was born six weeks premature in 2017, weighing just 29lb – less than half the normal birth weight. She was unable to stand and faced a difficult fight to survive.
The zoo shared daily updates on her feeding, growth and activities, attracting fans from around the world. Fiona also inspired a series of children’s books.
Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval paid tribute to the hippo, writing on X: “Fiona was a symbol of perseverance and joy in Cincinnati.
“She brought smiles to so many faces, from kids to parents to visitors from around the world.”
In recent days, the zoo had shared updates on Fiona’s round-the-clock care, which included medication and a colonoscopy.
Staff also borrowed a vibration plate from a local horse farm in the hope it would help the hat move through her digestive tract.
Surgery was not an option because of Fiona’s size, the zoo said.