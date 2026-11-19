Fiona the hippo, who became an online sensation after surviving a premature birth, has died after swallowing a hat that fell into her enclosure.

The nine-year-old Nile hippo became ill after eating the winter hat at Cincinnati Zoo last week.

Zoo staff tried to help the hat pass through her digestive system, but said their efforts to save her were unsuccessful.

“Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome,” the zoo said in a post on Instagram.

"The team performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful and she did not recover.”

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