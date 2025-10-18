One hedgehog has died and dozens were rescued after a deliberate fire at an animal hospital in Fife.

Flames quickly engulfed one of the sheds that housed the rescued animals.

Nadia Al-Dujaili, who runs Forth Hedgehog Hospital from in Rosyth, became aware of a fire in her garden on Wednesday night.

Forth Hedgehog Hospital rescues sick, injured or orphaned hedgehogs and nurses them back to health, before attempting to return them to the wild.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to the fire at about 19:40 on Wednesday.

Nadia said the fire crews were "amazing" and had put out the blaze in minutes.

"It was over pretty fast but I'm feeling quite traumatised and having nightmares about it," said the 40-year-old.

One hedgehog died during the incident, Nadia said: "They set a log pile on fire and one poor little hedgehog was hibernating in the bushes nearby.

"Despite me trying to save him, he passed away shortly after a passer-by alerted me to him on Thursday. He was badly burned and he would have been in severe, agonising pain."

21 other hedgehogs were in the affected building, but were discovered to be safe and uninjured.

The hospital carried out full health checks on the surviving animals and they will be closely monitored for smoke related health issues.

Nadia has launched a fundraiser for a new shed roof and boundary fence.