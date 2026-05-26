Firefighters work through night tackling grass fire near Arthur’s Seat
Emergency services went to the scene when the alarm was raised at around 6.50pm on Monday
Firefighters have worked through the night tackling a grass fire near Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.
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Emergency services went to the scene when the alarm was raised at around 6.50pm on Monday.
The fire started in an area of vegetation near the ruins of St Anthony’s Chapel.
Two fire engines remained at the scene at 6.30am on Tuesday.
Clouds of smoke could be seen rising from the area and local residents were advised to keep their windows and doors shut as a precaution.
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There were no reports of any injuries.
The blaze came as the city felt the heat during the current sunny spell, with a maximum temperature of 25C recorded by the Met Office on Monday.
During the Edinburgh Marathon at the weekend, a number of runners were treated for heat exhaustion.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said 16 people were taken to hospital on Sunday.
In England the hottest ever May day was recorded, with temperatures hitting 34.8C in west London.