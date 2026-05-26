Firefighters have worked through the night tackling a grass fire near Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

Emergency services went to the scene when the alarm was raised at around 6.50pm on Monday.

The fire started in an area of vegetation near the ruins of St Anthony’s Chapel.

Two fire engines remained at the scene at 6.30am on Tuesday.

Clouds of smoke could be seen rising from the area and local residents were advised to keep their windows and doors shut as a precaution.

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