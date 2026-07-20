Fire crews remain at the scene of a fire that broke out at historic landmark Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh on Sunday.

Fire crews are continuing to battle the blaze into Monday, after it broke out shortly before 7pm on Sunday evening.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) had six appliances at the scene as teams of firefighters continued to battle the blaze.

Images and footage emerging online show orange flames illuminating the skies over Edinburgh, with large clouds of smoke drifting over the city.

SFRS say first responder arrived at the scene following reports of the fire at 6.38pm on Sunday.

Read more: Areas of UK to enjoy cooler spell of weather but it may be short-lived, according to forecasters

Read more: Passport to Piddington: Oxfordshire village to hold independence referendum over asylum seeker housing plans