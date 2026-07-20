Fire crews continue to battle blaze engulfing Edinburgh's iconic Arthur’s Seat
Images and footage emerging online show orange flames illuminating the skies over Edinburgh, with large clouds of smoke drifting over the city.
Fire crews remain at the scene of a fire that broke out at historic landmark Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh on Sunday.
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Fire crews are continuing to battle the blaze into Monday, after it broke out shortly before 7pm on Sunday evening.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) had six appliances at the scene as teams of firefighters continued to battle the blaze.
Images and footage emerging online show orange flames illuminating the skies over Edinburgh, with large clouds of smoke drifting over the city.
SFRS say first responder arrived at the scene following reports of the fire at 6.38pm on Sunday.
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It came as SFRS continued to battle a wildfire in the Cairngorms, which has been burning since Wednesday.
A spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 6.38pm on Sunday 19 July to reports of a fire in the open at Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.
“Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances and crews are still at the scene.
Wildfire in the heart of #Edinburgh last night with flames on the slopes below Salisbury Crags on Arthur’s Seat. Sentinel-3 hotspot from the overnight pass is on FireMap. pic.twitter.com/PPGoH19FD4 https://t.co/PPGoH19FD4 pic.twitter.com/sRXlw8XjGQ— FireMap.live 🔥🌎 (@disaster_db) July 20, 2026
“There are no reported casualties.”