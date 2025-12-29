A mother and her two young children died in a house fire that destroyed their home in the early hours of Boxing Day despite the efforts of her husband to save his family, police said.

Emergency services were called to a property on Brimscombe Hill, near Stroud, Gloucestershire, at about 3am.

Gloucestershire Police said the father, who survived the blaze, was a serving officer with the force.

He attempted to rescue his wife and two children - a girl aged seven and a four-year-old boy - but was beaten back by the severity of the fire.

The mother, aged in her 40s, as well as a boy, 4, and a girl, 7, were trapped inside the burning property.

The fire was believed to have started on the ground floor and investigations were ongoing to establish the cause, but it was not being treated as suspicious.

Formal identification has not yet taken place and the three have not yet been named or pictured.

A cordon remains in place at the address and an emergency services presence is expected to continue for several days, Gloucestershire Police said.