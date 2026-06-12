Fire breaks out at Brent warehouse as 150 firefighters tackle blaze
Dozens of people were evacuated after a huge blaze ripped through a north London warehouse as 150 firefighters were called to put it out.
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The London Fire Brigade evacuated more than 70 Brent residents as a precaution as they worked to bring it under control.
Most of the two-storey warehouse in a business park in Oxgate Lane, Brent, was on fire in the early hours.
The roof of the building was ablaze and people living nearby were advised to keep doors and windows closed as a "significant" amount of smoke was produced.
Four of the Brigade's turntable ladders are deployed to the fire on Oxgate Lane, Brent.— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 11, 2026
A multi-use warehouse of two floors is fully engulfed by flames. This will be a protracted incident, with crews carrying out firefighting operations over night. https://t.co/6Mb88Xkqxg pic.twitter.com/Xs9pymXaGE
No injuries were reported, and the fire was under control by 6am.
25 fire engines rushed to the scene from Hendon, Willesden, West Hampstead and surrounding fire stations.
More than 70 calls from the public reported the fire.
Edgware Road was closed between the junctions of Dollis Hill and Staples Corner, with Oxgate Lane shut to traffic.
The LFB said on X: “The fire on Oxgate Lane, Brent, is now under control.
“Crews have worked hard over night to contain the flames, and will continue through the morning to extinguish the remaining pockets of fire.”
The cause of the fire is not yet known.