A Hose Layer and High Volume Pump are being used to increase the amount of water for crews tackling the fire. Picture: X

By Alice Padgett

Dozens of people were evacuated after a huge blaze ripped through a north London warehouse as 150 firefighters were called to put it out.

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The London Fire Brigade evacuated more than 70 Brent residents as a precaution as they worked to bring it under control. Most of the two-storey warehouse in a business park in Oxgate Lane, Brent, was on fire in the early hours. The roof of the building was ablaze and people living nearby were advised to keep doors and windows closed as a "significant" amount of smoke was produced.

Four of the Brigade's turntable ladders are deployed to the fire on Oxgate Lane, Brent.



A multi-use warehouse of two floors is fully engulfed by flames. This will be a protracted incident, with crews carrying out firefighting operations over night. https://t.co/6Mb88Xkqxg pic.twitter.com/Xs9pymXaGE — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 11, 2026

No injuries were reported, and the fire was under control by 6am. 25 fire engines rushed to the scene from Hendon, Willesden, West Hampstead and surrounding fire stations. More than 70 calls from the public reported the fire.

The warehouse blaze. Picture: X